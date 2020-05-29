Minneapolis police precinct burned in another fiery night of unrest

Gallery Grid 1/39 2/39 3/39 4/39 5/39 6/39 7/39 8/39 9/39 10/39 11/39 12/39 13/39 14/39 15/39 16/39 17/39 18/39 19/39 20/39 21/39 22/39 23/39 24/39 25/39 26/39 27/39 28/39 29/39 30/39 31/39 32/39 33/39 34/39 35/39 36/39 37/39 38/39 39/39

Thursday marked the third night of protesting the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, and the second in which demonstrators set fires. While the previous night's most destructive moments targeted nearby businesses, on Thursday, rioters seized control of the Third Precinct police station, as Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey instructed officers to stand down and vacate the building. It was soon set on fire, and a crowd of hundreds watched as it burned, a scene that was also live-streamed on national television. Protesters are still waiting for charges against four officers involved in the death of Floyd, 46, whose death at the hands of Derek Chauvin was recorded and posted to Facebook Monday evening.