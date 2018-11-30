Minneapolis mayor promises to fire someone for cops' ‘racist’ Christmas tree

Then she looked a little closer at the ornaments hanging from said tree.

In addition to red and green baubles, there were a few crumpled beer cans, a strip of police tape, what looks like a carton of cigarettes, and some empty bags of Funyuns and Takis nestled in the branches. There it was, the precinct’s holly jolly tribute to the neighborhood: mostly garbage and snacks stereotypically enjoyed by black and Hispanic people.

“…Just wondering what are the ornaments in the Southwest precinct?” Allen said. “This racism is so blatant and I bet no one will be reprimanded for this.”

As it turns out, someone has been reprimanded for this. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey released a statement that same day addressing “reports of a racist display in a Minneapolis Police precinct.”

“This behavior is racist, despicable, and is well beneath the standards of any person who serves the city of Minneapolis,” he said. The statement promised the “offending party” would be fired before the day was over.

“Shifting the culture of the police department requires swift and decisive action,” Frey said. “Termination is necessary – both to discipline the officer and to send a clear message: Chief Arradondo and I will not tolerate conduct that departs from our values.”

The Minneapolis Police Department didn’t immediately return interview requests.