Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges will run for reelection in 2017

She, President Barack Obama, and others highlighted successes of the "My Brother's Keeper" program, which seeks to narrow the achievement gap between white kids and students of color through a mentorship program.

"This afternoon," Hodges wrote Wednesday on Facebook, "I'm joining a panel discussion, telling the story of the success of MBK in Minneapolis and what lies ahead for the work."

Apparently Hodges does not think her work is done: She'll be back in Minneapolis Thursday night, and will hold a campaign event in south Minneapolis to officially declare she'll seek reelection in 2017. The Journal says Hodges' second citywide campaign will kick off at the Urban Ventures Colin Powell Center in the Phillips neighborhood of south Minneapolis.

Hodges has one opponent already in her reelection bid: Nekima Levy-Pounds, a former University of St. Thomas professor and head of the Minneapolis NAACP, who announced her candidacy last month. As an unofficial spokeswoman for Black Lives Matter protests, Levy-Pounds has been harshly critical of Hodges and the Minneapolis Police Department in the wake of Jamar Clark's police shooting death in 2015.

Hodges, who served two terms in the Minneapolis City Council before running for the city's top job, survived a crowded field of entrants for the open mayoral position in 2013.

With no endorsed DFL candidate, she and her closest competitor, former Hennepin County commissioner Mark Andrew, ran close, but Hodges always held the lead in the city's ranked-choice voting, and sealed her victory with 48 percent of the vote on the 33rd counting of ballots.

Other candidates are expected to join the race, with City Council members Jacob Frey and Alondra Cano and Hennepin Theater Trust CEO Tom Hoch among the names rumored to challenge Hodges for her seat.

Hodges hasn't issued any statement about her platform for reelection, but did publish a tweet Thursday morning that -- given its timing -- suggests she's prepared to face any critics of her first term in office.