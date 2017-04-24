Founded by Sarah Super, survivor of a 2015 rape by her ex-boyfriend Alec Neal, the organization serves as a support group and an outlet for cathartic release. Victims (male and female) of sexual trauma tell their stories and reveal their identities in whichever way they feel comfortable, either in person at one of the group's events, or online, through the Break the Silence Facebook page.

On Monday morning, visitors to that page were met with one of the city's most recognizable faces: Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges.

In four plainly written paragraphs, Hodges wrote that she'd survived sexual abuse "for many years" as a young girl. Hodges connects her experience with abuse to her later alcoholism as a teenager.

Now in her first term as mayor of Minneapolis, Hodges, 47, has been sober since she was just 19. As mayor and a former city council member, Hodges has been fairly open about her addiction to alcohol, and chose to keep her abuse a secret until now. She says keeping her past hidden "regularly creates a distance between me and those who know me or meet me."

