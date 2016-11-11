Minneapolis joins wave of anti-Trump protests with thousands marching [PHOTOS]

Following in the footsteps of New York and Chicago, Minneapolis turned out 5,000 protesters Thursday night who clogged up the streets of Cedar Riverside and shut down I-94, chanting, "Fuck Trump," "Not my president," and "Hands too small, can't build a wall."

Along the way, residents cheered, drivers stuck in traffic blared horns in support, and at least one bakery owner donated a cartful of breads. Hands-off police escorts tried unsuccessfully to block protesters from the highway, but did not attempt to arrest anyone once they scaled the exit ramp and spilled out between stopped cars.

Minneapolis' protest of president-elect Trump may have been the largest single demonstration that the Twin Cities has seen in the past several years. It joined tried and experienced protesters with those who'd never taken to the street for any other issue.

"I'm sad, I'm mad, I'm upset, disappointed. It's good to have people come out and know they're not alone," said protester Jase Roe.

Looking across the colossal crowd, Roe said he doesn't doubt there are a lot more people in Minneapolis who feel that way than came out to march. But for him, it was better than sitting at home, adding to the sad stew of Facebook mourning.

"My friend, he's at the point where he's blaming everyone who didn't vote for Hillary [Clinton]. They voted for someone else and that may have tipped the scale. But Minneapolis, we did pretty well. So I don't think blaming is going to help at all. It doesn't make anyone feel better."

Just as before the election, anti-Trump protesters were united in their distaste for Trump, divided in how they believed they could move forward and resist the president-elect.

The protest was organized by the anti-establishment group Socialists Alternative, which views Clinton as captive of the corporate elite. On Facebook, one member warned that Clinton supporters would not be welcome. And just prior to the march, a young man jumped on the microphone to criticize Clinton for saying that Trump deserved a chance to lead in her concession speech.

Lauren Eggert, a protester who marched wearing a bright red pantsuit, believed that wasn't fair. But she too was disappointed that Clinton didn't then turn the corner and rally "NeverTrump" Americans as their champion.

"I was really excited to join a bunch of like-minded people and fight back against this joke that's become our country," Eggert says. "We don't want Mike Pence in charge either, so I hope if something bad happens to them, it happens at the same time? We should definitely fight it. If we need a civil war, I'm down. I don't want war, but this is unacceptable."