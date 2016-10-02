Minneapolis is one of the country's worst cities for robberies

The subject: crime.

The question: Which one of these four U.S. cities has the highest robbery rate?

The choices: A) Philadelphia B) Los Angeles C) Minneapolis D) Chicago.

The answer: Minneapolis.

And it's not even close.

The likelihood that you'll be a victim of robbery in the City of Lakes is almost twice that of Chicago and Los Angeles and just slightly higher than Philadelphia.

According to a recent study by the web site 24/7 Wall St., which examined 2015 FBI crime statistics in major U.S. cities, "robbery is especially common in [Minneapolis], with 459 incidents per 100,000 residents, the 10th highest rate of any American city."

The finding is part of the web site's much larger and much ridiculed report. "The Most Dangerous Cities in America" study examined violent crime in these categories: murder and manslaughter, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault.

According to 24/7 Wall St., Minneapolis is the country's 25th most dangerous city. In contrast, Chicago, which has been the scene of nearly 600 murders so far this year, didn't even make the list.

But the robbery numbers don't lie.

In 2002, Minnesota's largest city had 1,800 robberies. Four years later, the number soared to 3,000.

For the past decade, Minneapolis has had no less than 1,600 reported robberies on any given year. Which means out of every 100,000 people, roughly 500 this year will fall victim to this violent crime.