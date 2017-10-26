Minneapolis is home to America's happiest renters

To all of those who see the glass as half-full, the folks at Zumper say chill. There are many reasons to be joyful — or at least mildly content.

According to the website that's all about tenants and renter-friendly technology, the happiest renters in America live in Minneapolis.

Zumper's "Annual Renter Survey for 2017" polled more than 14,000 people. They were asked to rate their satisfaction with the cities in which they lived. More than six out of ten respondents in Minneapolis say they are very satisfied living in the City of Lakes.

Austin and Denver finished second and third, respectively.

There wasn't a single reason that gave Minneapolis the crown, according to Zumper's Crystal Chen. Instead, it was more like a total package of fabulousness. It received high marks for employment opportunities, neighborhood safety, and affordability.

Minneapolis makes for an attractive address for different reasons, Zumper's poll shows. A decent commute is one big reason. Nearly half of the respondents say being close to friends and family is huge. More than four in ten say amenities -- a.k.a., creature comforts like stackable appliances and a dog spa -- are important.

Only a third cite public transportation as important.

Despite the strong showing, Chen isn't surprised to hear there's an ongoing tide of renter discontent in the city.

"I think renters always love to bitch how everything is too expensive. That's for sure," she says. "The places where everyone wants to live are the places where everyone wants to live. There's such a huge demand and there's not the supply. So prices go up and everyone is just bitching."

A word of caution: Be happy you're not living in Detroit or Baltimore, the cities where unhappy isn't a moment of time, but a daily quality of life, according to Zumper's poll.