Minneapolis' double-standard when it comes to gay sex clubs
Reader Jim Bergstrom responds to An underground sex club is raided, and Minneapolis must face the times:
A riidicylous double-standard. It is okay to have heterosexual "sex clubs," but for some reason there is stigma attached to homosexual ones.
We are talking about adults here who seemingly have the ability to be aware of the very real risks and have the ability to consent, as do their straight counterparts.
This needs to end. The government should stay out of the private sexual lives of all citizens. One might think that Lawrence vs. Texas would be clear guidance to that effect.
