Minneapolis cops involved in George Floyd killing fired

Four responding MPD officers involved in the death of George Floyd have been terminated.



This is the right call. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) May 26, 2020

Names of the officers have not been publicly released by the department, but sources confirmed to the Star Tribune the cop pinning Floyd to the pavement is named Derek Chauvin. Chauvin and another officer -- widely identified as Tou Thao, though again not yet confirmed by the MPD -- were said to be responding to an alleged forgery at a business in south Minneapolis prior to their detainment of Floyd.

Floyd was in handcuffs and not resisting at the beginning of a 10-minute video clip a bystander posted to Facebook Monday evening. Floyd repeatedly begged Chauvin to "please" release the pressure on his back and neck, saying, "I can't breathe," and "They're gonna kill me."

Over the protest of bystanders, Chauvin continued to keep his knees on top of Floyd for several minutes after he stopped moving, while Thao told witnesses to stand back.

Initially, a statement from the Minneapolis Police Department said Floyd had experienced a "medical incident" while in police custody. The department has since asked the FBI, in addition to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprhension, to investigate Floyd's death.

In a statement he read Monday morning, Frey said Chauvin had "failed in the most basic, human sense," and called Floyd's death "wrong on every level."

We'll update this post as more information becomes available.