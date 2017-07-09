Minneapolis cop responding to home alarm shoots owner's two dogs [VIDEO]

The video posted by Jennifer LeMay starts with the cop backing away from an approaching dog, which, LeMay notes, was not "attacking or charging him" at the time. The dog steps toward the officer slowly, pauses, then moves in his direction again, at which point he fires his weapon.

A second dog then runs into view, and the cop fires again, hitting that one. Both dogs back away from the man after being shot, and the officer climbs over a closed fence to leave the property.

LeMay's video, posted Saturday night, has since been viewed more than 60,000 times on Facebook.

On Sunday, the Minneapolis Police Department released a statement acknowledging the upsetting scene, saying they've reached out to LeMay and are investigating what led to the shootings.

“Anytime an officer discharges their firearm in the line of duty there is an investigation that is completed by the Minneapolis Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit," reads the statement. "We are in the process of reviewing the video posted online, as well as the officer's body camera video. We have reached out to the owner of the dogs and will continue to do so during the investigation."

LeMay has updated her Facebook page with details about the dogs, Ciroc and Rocko, which both survived being shot at close range, and have undergone surgeries, and are in recovery.

In a subsequent post, she says the police and Xfinity -- which apparently operates her home security system -- "can expect to be seeing and hearing from my lawyer bright [and] early Monday morning."