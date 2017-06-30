Minneapolis City is the people's soccer club -- at people's prices

When it comes to ownership, Stegman's is kind of like the Green Bay Packers. More than 50 individuals share the title.

Stegman's Chairman is Dan Hoedeman. He's also one of the founders of Minneapolis City, a.k.a., the people’s club, a.k.a., the Crows, a.k.a., the best kept secret in sports in the Twin Cities.

Minneapolis City began two years ago as a semi-pro team, playing in the Premier League of America. Coming off an inaugural campaign that saw it compile a 3-4-3 record, City would part ways with the Premier League for the National Premier Soccer League, with 96 teams playing across the nation, that's brok.

National Premier is regarded as the fourth tier of pro soccer in America. The Crows play in the Midwest region, playing against teams in Des Moines and Rochester.

"From the beginning," Hoedeman told GoalNation.com in December, "we wanted a league that would give us regional rivalries. With the MLS in our city, we needed to offer something different and the chance to play in a very WCHA-like league against nearby men’s soccer teams is great for our supporters."

Member-supported and community-driven, the nonprofit is just that.

Before each home game at Augsburg College's Edor Nelson Field, the club puts on free clinics and organized games for underserved youth. These kids get to kick around with the club’s members and players for 60 to 90 minutes. Everyone on the roster is from Minnesota.

Annual memberships -- season tickets with perks -- cost $60 for no less than seven home games.

The memberships also include "a say in representation at the Member and Executive Board level, which is involved in the inner workings of the club. And a vote on major club matters (and some small ones)," according to the club's website.

Single game tickets run $8.

Unlike $5 bottled water at Minnesota United FC's home tilts at TCF Bank Stadium, Crows' fans are not only allowed to bring food and drink into Edor Nelson Field, they're encouraged to do so.

Personal coolers -- anything that can be carried on one's shoulder -- accrue at $5 surcharge, while rolling coolers incur a $20 hit.

"Minneapolis City offers an escape from the money-driven, out-of-touch professional sports scene with a club that is loyal to the players, supporters, and community," says spokesperson Aaron Broege.

The Crows' next home game comes July 12 versus the Minnesota TwinStars. Kickoff is 7:05 p.m.