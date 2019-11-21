Minneapolis bicyclist killed in downtown semi-truck crash

WCCO reports the semi-trailer was making a right on a red light from 12th Strett North onto Linden Avenue, a block north of Hennepin Avenue downtown, to head in the direction of 94 West or 394 West.

The station notes that the intersection has "a bike lane that extends through the intersection," though it's not yet known if the cyclist was attempting to pass through the intersection, turn, or stopped at the moment of impact.

The bicyclist has not been identified beyond confirmation he was an adult. He was declared dead at the scene. His identity and cause of death will be published by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

The truck driver was cooperating with Minneapolis Police, and was said not to be impaired. The Minnesota State Patrol is also assisting in the investigation, and a police spokesman tells the Star Tribune surveillance video from the area will also be accessed to determine how the accident happened.

An October report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that, while deaths from vehicle crashes decreased from 2017 to 2018, pedestrian and bicyclist deaths are on the rise, with 857 documented bicyclist fatalities, a 6 percent increase year-over-year and the highest total since 1990.

Since 2009, the number of cyclist deaths in "urban areas" has risen by 49 percent.