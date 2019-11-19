comScore
Tuesday, November 19, 2019 by Jay Boller in News
🚨 Milk emergency at the University of Minnesota! 🚨

Days after the Gophers' crushing defeat Saturday at Iowa, video emerged of another college blunder, this one involving rivers of cascading milk. In it, we see a U of M dining hall worker struggle to stop waves upon waves of delicious milk from spilling out of the dispenser. The clip, which was posted Monday to the popular Reddit page r/WellThatSucks, has piled up almost 500,000 views. 

Now it's your turn: 

Not a good day at work from r/Wellthatsucks

Well, that truly does suck. And it's a powerful, timely metaphor for... something... but we can't pretend to know what. 

