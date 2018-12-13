Mike Zimmer’s daughter blisters the keyboard critics of Vikings coach
Social media is where America lets its inner viciousness out to the play. Be it a starlet’s dress or a mom’s choice of breastfeeding locations, nothing and no one gets a pass on the venom most wouldn’t dare speak face-to-face.
Including certain Minnesota Vikings coaches.
Expectations for the team were high coming into this season. But after Monday’s despairing lost to Seattle, optimism has transformed to something closer to unbridled rage. Someone must be to blame. And since there’s nothing quite like a football fan scorned, coach Mike Zimmer has become Public Enemy No. 1.
Daughter Corri Zimmer White isn’t pleased by this turn of events. Yesterday, she unleashed a broadside of her own, noting her dad works from dawn till dusk, and is twice the man than the “jerk with a dumb opinion” now waylaying the coach.
View this post on Instagram
My dad has lost 16 pounds this season because of stress, he gets to work everyday at 4AM and works until 9-10 at night. A lot of the times he even sleeps at the office and goes straight to the office after a loss. He works his ASS off to find a way to WIN for all these so called 'fans' that tear him apart. I’ve seen it all today to making fun of his appearance to judging every move he makes and it makes me sick to my stomach. If you don’t appreciate and can’t recognize everything he’s done for this team then you are no fan. These people get behind their keyboards and write heartless comments and i know for a fact that they have never worked as hard as he has ONE day in their life. This man is one of the greatest COACHES, FATHER, HUSBAND, FRIEND, and PERSON in the world. He is the right leader for this team and he will get it turned around. He NEVER points blame or blames others for a loss. He spends what little free time he has with his family and making an impact in the community honoring his late wife. Think before you comment, think of who could be reading it, and look in the mirror before you judge someone else. Social media can be so evil. Taking a break from it for a while before I end up writing back to every single jerk with a dumb opinion.
Some 800 people responded to her post, most offering comfort and support. “So happy you stood up for your dad!” wrote one. “He is a great coach and man.”
But this being the internet, others remain immune to a daughter’s anguish. “If you need to work that hard, then maybe you aren't cut out for the job,” wrote apennismightier. “There are plenty of successful coaches who can work normally, not lose weight due to stress, and still come home to a family life. Working hard isn't the same as being qualified.”
Still others engaged in what may be unprecedented (and possibly illegal) for social media: thoughtful reflection.
“There is a wonderful Buddhist line that says ‘only a scared or hurt dog attacks,’" wrote scottfarmertherapist. “This is not about your dad. This is about the suffering of others that is directed toward your dad. A Vikings win gives an externally conditional and temporary fix to underlying pain. A primitive form of tribalism. That will pass and like all humans, they will rise to their social engaged brain and their views will soften.”