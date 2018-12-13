Including certain Minnesota Vikings coaches.

Expectations for the team were high coming into this season. But after Monday’s despairing lost to Seattle, optimism has transformed to something closer to unbridled rage. Someone must be to blame. And since there’s nothing quite like a football fan scorned, coach Mike Zimmer has become Public Enemy No. 1.

Daughter Corri Zimmer White isn’t pleased by this turn of events. Yesterday, she unleashed a broadside of her own, noting her dad works from dawn till dusk, and is twice the man than the “jerk with a dumb opinion” now waylaying the coach.

Some 800 people responded to her post, most offering comfort and support. “So happy you stood up for your dad!” wrote one. “He is a great coach and man.”

But this being the internet, others remain immune to a daughter’s anguish. “If you need to work that hard, then maybe you aren't cut out for the job,” wrote apennismightier. “There are plenty of successful coaches who can work normally, not lose weight due to stress, and still come home to a family life. Working hard isn't the same as being qualified.”

Still others engaged in what may be unprecedented (and possibly illegal) for social media: thoughtful reflection.

“There is a wonderful Buddhist line that says ‘only a scared or hurt dog attacks,’" wrote scottfarmertherapist. “This is not about your dad. This is about the suffering of others that is directed toward your dad. A Vikings win gives an externally conditional and temporary fix to underlying pain. A primitive form of tribalism. That will pass and like all humans, they will rise to their social engaged brain and their views will soften.”

