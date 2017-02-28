Last year, Granlund's season was most memorable for a single moment that flashed by: a record-tying goal scored just two seconds after the puck dropped at center ice, one of 13 he scored on the year.

In case they missed that moment, the rampaging Minnesota Wild now get to watch the Finnish-born 25-year-old center have a breakout season. Or month, anyway. Of Granlund's 20 goals through 60 games, eight came in February, with the Wild going 7-4 in those games.

Granlund made sure of the "7" part on Monday night. The Wild and the Los Angeles Kings entered overtime tied 4-4, but Mikael apparently didn't feel like playing out the full five-minute session.

Receiving the puck five seconds into the extra period, and behind his own blue line, Granlund proceeded to skate right through the Kings, splitting two defenseman before slicing between Kings goalie Jonathan Quick and a third hopeless skater, and calmly tucking the puck home.

Everyone else just sort stood around and watched. You should, too.

The win puts Minnesota (40-14-6) three points clear of the Chicago Blackhawks for first place in the Western Conference -- a gap that might widen, if Granlund's March is anything like his February.