Michele Bachmann: Climate change is a hoax, according to God

But she’s more than willing to put all that aside to administer comfort and advice to those in need, as she told radio host Jan Markell on Saturday’s edition of “Understanding the Times.” They’d just gotten done deriding the Drudge Report and Fox News for “not reporting the truth anymore” and agreeing that “Breitbart remains pretty solid” when the topic of climate change arose.

“I had one [UN] ambassador who was practically crying when I was in there, because I asked all of them, ‘How can I pray for you?’” Bachmann told Markell. “Her response was, ‘I want you to pray for climate change, and pray for my country, because we’re going to be under water.’”

Bachmann told the ambassador she had good news.

“I want to refer people to the book of Genesis,” she said. “I would encourage pastors to start preaching on this issue of climate change and God’s view of climate change.”

You may be wondering where in Genesis the words “climate change” appear. Bachmann was referring to the covenant between God and Noah after the great flood.

“God put a rainbow in the sky as a sign of His covenant, and He said very clearly to the entire world, ‘Never again will there be judgment, never again will the world be flooded.' …You can take that to the bank. That’s God’s word.

“And what is it these frauds tells us with climate change? That the world’s going to be flooded. Isn’t it interesting? …God says we will never be flooded.”

Bachmann challenged every pastor listening to spread this good news to their congregations, because “God’s people are perishing because of lack of knowledge.”

And that’s where she’s right. Between the higher rate of “100-year-floods,” hurricanes, other extreme weather events, and the steady rise of the sea level, people are indeed perishing, and climate change is at least partially to blame.

About 100 people every year die in floodwaters, and some $48.6 billion has been spent on repairing devastated infrastructure between 1998 and 2014. The rate has been $3 billion a year between 2007 and 2017, if you don’t count the extra $18 billion on relief from hurricanes Sandy and Harvey.

The Climate Science Special Report found that more flooding in the United States is happening in the Mississippi River Valley, the Midwest (as we are well aware) and the Northeast. Our coastal flooding has doubled in just a few decades.