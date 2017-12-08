Metro Transit provides a beautiful, unsanitized view of Minneapolis

There are numerous people with mental illness who use transit and a small percentage can be violent because of fear related to a psychotic episode. Also, a few passangers are drunk.

The concerns of drivers are real and should be addressed. I support their strike. Overall, however, transit is wonderful.

Of millions of transit users this year, there have been 80 attacks. It should be zero, and this does not account for "unruly" behavior, which is much more common. But this is clearly an exception not the rule.

Growing up in Chicago and now living in Minneapolis, I use transit with my 4-year-old daughter and we love it. We meet other Minneapolitans and more than 99 percent of our interactions are wonderful. I am happy that my daughter does not see a sanitized version of reality and can see the humanity in everyone.

One time an inebriated man who looked very sad came on the bus holding a bottle. My 1-year-old was smiling and waving to him. As he was leaving the bus he said, "Your daughter gave me a reason to live."

While that was likely hyperbole, she has real connections with other people. People joke with her and play with her. The bus represents the kind of city I want to live in. One where we all share a ride together.