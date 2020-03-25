Metro Transit is reducing travel by 40 percent starting today. Here's what you need to know.

And so: "As part of the ongoing, shared effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, Metro Transit will reduce service beginning Wednesday, March 25," they announced in a statement earlier this week. "This is to address a sharp decline in ridership and to focus our resources where they are most needed to provide critical travel during this crisis."

That means a roughly 40 percent cut in transit services, impacting just about every bus and light rail route in the Twin Cities and suburbs.

What does it mean for your route?

Starting today, most local buses will follow Saturday schedules, though some lines are running on Saturday schedules with additional trips. (The 3, 10, 18, and 25 buses are among those on a "Saturday Plus" schedule.)

"If your route does not have a schedule for Saturday service and is not listed here, it will not operate," Metro Transit's website clarifies.

The Metro Blue and Green lines are on all-day 20-minute service, with normal weekday service on the Red Line and Saturday service on the A and C lines. Bus and light rail service was already and will remain suspended from 11 p.m. 'til 4:30 a.m. nightly, though the Blue Line airport shuttle between Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 remains in operation.

There's no increased service during rush hour, and fares are staying the same.

A few health and safety reminders: Use transit for essential travel only, exit your bus from the back door, and keep distance between yourself and those around you. If the bus or train that pulls up is too crowded to allow appropriate distancing, wait for the next one.

The full update from MetroTransit is available here—just smash CTRL+F to find your specific line. We'll provide updates as the situation develops.