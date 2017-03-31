Meet 'John Brutal,' the Minnesotan cast as Donald Trump in a parody porn

Not about football, the weather, or gratitude. About porn.

One sibling mentioned to his 27-year-old brother that the website xHamster (link probably NSFW), a popular online porn site, was conducting its own star search. xHamster sought someone to play Donald Trump in a series of upcoming porn parodies.

The 27-year-old works as a dialysis technician by day. But weeks earlier, he'd dressed up as then-candidate Trump for Halloween. Friends told him his impression wasn't too shabby, either.

Submitting his entry under the psuedonym "John Brutal," a man eager to play (and have sex as) America's 45th president, Brutal offered a couple of Snapchat videos while in character as America's "Cinnamon Hitler."

xHamster notified Brutal he was a contender. The website next launched an online poll where he fast became the undisputed people's champion. Here's the entry the website highlighted on his Youtube page.

In a press release congratulating its winner, and announce his future star turn in a production called Drain My Swamp, xHamster vice president Alex Hawkins explained Brutal's... appeal:

"For a role this important, we couldn’t choose an establishment porn star. Brutal has it all: small hands, bad hair, and absolutely no experience. We’ll be flying him out to Los Angeles for his initial shoot in the next month, and will begin preparing for the next four years with him."

Brutal, a native Minnesotan who declined to give his own name, tells City Pages he expects to feel "some nerves, for sure," when the green light goes on.

"It's going to be a totally different job than I'm used to," he says. "Being in front of the camera is fun and feels natural to me. But performing sex acts in front of a camera is a whole lot different."

Brutal hasn't signed a contract, nor does he know the porn star(s) with whom he'll be paired. He hasn't received his Los Angeles itinerary. He's heard XXX veteran Nina Hartley will portray Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, Julia Ann would play presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway, and Blair Williams has been cast as presidential daughter Ivanka Trump while

Brutal tells City Pages his parents recently learned about his soon-to-be porn moonlighting gig.

"They think the media attention is really cool," he says. "They don't want me to do porn, which, I think, is a normal thing for parents.… [But] they're very supportive of the idea of something good could come out of this."

What might that be?

"I would love to turn it into something that I could actually provide for myself, and perhaps, make a side business for myself."