Meet 14 Twin Cities couples who got married for free on Valentine's Day

Tuesday, February 14, 2017 by Susan Du in News
1/14
Demetrius and Sheila Emmons
How did you meet?
S: We met forever ago, when I was 17, and now I’m 51. We’ve been together for 32 years. We just decided, it was spur of the moment. They had the ceremony going on, so we just decided.
D: It was time.
What's your favorite thing about each other?
D: Since the first day I met her, I’ve been happy with her.
S: I guess everything about him. He’s my best friend.

Hennepin County District Court judges volunteered to marry 34 couples on Valentine's Day during back-to-back ceremonies at the Government Center atrium in Minneapolis. Judge Ivy Bernhardson sang while county employees looked on from the tower windows. The weddings, which would normally cost $115, were free of charge.

