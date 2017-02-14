Gallery Grid

1/14 Demetrius and Sheila Emmons

How did you meet?

S: We met forever ago, when I was 17, and now I’m 51. We’ve been together for 32 years. We just decided, it was spur of the moment. They had the ceremony going on, so we just decided.

D: It was time.

What's your favorite thing about each other?

D: Since the first day I met her, I’ve been happy with her.

S: I guess everything about him. He’s my best friend.

2/14 Susan Du William and Christina Savoren

How did you meet?

C: We met at a birthday party at Psycho Suzi’s. And now we’re going to go back there after we’re married, to have a toast.

W: We were in the same circle but never met, for 16-plus years. Just knew people, and never met.

Who worked up the courage to say hi first?

W: Oh it was definitely me. She didn’t wanna talk that day. I was just trying to cheer her up. She looked sad, and that was about it.

3/14 Barbara and Abdi Dirir

How did you meet?

B: 13 years ago. I walked in with my friend, I saw him, he was with his friends, and I told my friend, "I'm gonna get him." And I got him!

How did you decide to get married today?

B: I didn’t know this was going on today, actually. I went online to get the paperwork together, I just felt like it was time, and then I saw this and I was like one of the last people to get in. So I said, "OK fine," and it just happened that way, just by coincidence.

4/14 Mike Huppert and Per Chomdokmai

How did you meet?

P: We met almost 10 years ago, so we’ve been together for almost 10 years. It was at a friend’s birthday party. Basically I saw him across the room. I told my friend that I liked him, and our friends were dating each other at the time, so we didn’t know each other. So my friend told his friend, then I got a text message with his number, so I just called him up and asked him on a date. The rest is history.

M: I did the same thing to my friend.

P: At the birthday party we didn’t even talk to each other. But at the end I made sure I went out of my way to say goodbye.

5/14 Mike and Allison Yard

How did you meet?

A: Tinder.

M: I don’t know. She had a goofy picture on there or something.

A: He had a little saying underneath his profile that was funny. So I figured the date would be amusing if nothing else.

What's the story with the snow suit?

M: I just bought it to irritate her. We’re actually doing a ceremonial wedding in Mexico next week so I just figured we’d just do something fun for this thing.

6/14 Naomi Davis and Davonte McHenry

How did you meet?

D: At a bowling alley. She wasn’t attracted to me when we first met. I was attracted to her. She was very beautiful, and I just knew I had to talk to her.

What made you change your mind?

N: Persistence.

7/14 Stephanie Timo and Anthony Merwin

How did you propose?

S: We were in Duluth.

A: Yes we were in Duluth. We were in Enger Park, at the top of the hill. There wasn’t anything real extravagant about it. I just figured that was a good time and place. It was just the first time we’d went there. It was a real beautiful place, it overlooks the harbor and things like that. So just a picturesque place to be. It was our first time going there. We had been seeing one another for a few years already, and it seemed like the next step, the right thing to do. So I just went and asked her, and a couple twenties later, she said yes.

8/14 Roy and Whitney Ladd

Are you nervous?

W: A little bit! First time, so, a little nervous.

How did you meet?

R: Seven and a half years ago, downtown in IDS Center.

W: So I pretty much was just with friends and family, and he was going in the bank.

R: No I was going out the bank.

W: And pretty much we’ve been together ever since.

You didn't know each other? It was a cold approach?

R: Strangers, strangers. Asked her name. She said, "Whitney." I said, "My name is Roy." We exchanged numbers, and we talked to each other on the phone. Seven and a half years, four kids later ... So we got three children at home, and one in there.

What made you ask for her number?

R:You know something, I don’t know. At the time I’d been single for like nine months, and when I saw her, I was just like I just wanna say something to her. And that was it. And a month later, I remember telling my cousin, I said, "Whitney’s the one." I said she’s the one. Seven and a half years ago! I just knew it. I knew it.

9/14 Jacob and Megan Overbo

How did you meet?

J: We worked together a long time ago.

M: Actually, he was the shot guy at Gabby’s, which used to be Psycho Suzi’s. I was there with my sister, who has since passed away with cancer, but I saw him and he didn’t see me and I knew like right away. So I went there and started bartending, and then it kind of went from there. I had to ask him for a drink, and he drank Mike’s Hard Lemonade.

J: We were like really into each other from the very beginning.

10/14 Carlos and Lou Perez with sons Aiden and Lucian

How did you meet?

C: “We are actually from New Jersey. We’ve been together for 12 years.

So why now?

C: Why not? Let’s just do it.

11/14 Cordell and Brianna Williams

How did you meet?

C: We met back when I was 18. It’s been six years since we’ve been together.

B: We met through a friend, and I was living up north, and he was living in the cities. I was in Duluth and he was in Coon Rapids.

C: Yup, so we talked to each other as good friends until she was able to move down.

What made you stay in contact over all those years?

B: We get each other.

C: We just understand each other. There are things that nobody understands that we just understand about each other.

How do you feel now that you've just been married?

C: It’s coming to me.

B: It’s still new.

C: It feels like it happened, but reality needs to set in still. Probably once we leave it’ll be like, "Woah! I’m a married man now."

12/14 Anne and Mitch Coleman

How did you meet?

A:We’ve been together 11 years, met right after high school.

M: At a party in high school. She worked at Toys ‘R Us. She had her Toys ‘R Us outfit on, and I thought she was really cute.

A: Kinda did it backwards. Got a house, and dog and all that. Then our lives took over and decided to just get married. We’re actually flying out tomorrow. We’re going to Mexico.

13/14 Etina and Ryan Morrissey

How did you meet?

R: I was a Peace Corps volunteer in Mozambique where she’s from, so we got engaged there and came back.

E: It wasn’t like one of those big engagement things. We kind of just pretty much decided we wanted to be together forever.