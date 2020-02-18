Med school reject wants Mayo Clinic to get 2,000 pounds of mayonnaise

That’s what they were told. In reality, the prestigious medical school has a tiny class size, only around 50 students, and none of these applicants were going to be one of them. A few hours later, recipients got a second email informing them of the mistake.

According to a press release by Mayo, each prospective student was also contacted via phone and issued an apology for the mix-up. The cause of the error is currently under investigation. In the meantime, the “folks at Mayo” were reportedly “embarrassed” and “deeply regret[ful].”

“We are truly sorry to each of the students who were adversely affected and sincerely apologize for increasing their stress during the tense admission season,” the release said.

There’s no right way to receive disappointing news. Comments on the school’s Student Doctor Network forum during the fallout can show you that much.

“The embarrassment of having to tell my parents that it was a lie… was the hardest thing,” another added.

“I screamed after being rejected the night before.”

One reject is taking their frustration in a creative direction.

The day after the big letdown, this applicant created a Gofundme page with a very specific goal. They want to raise $3,500 to send “2,000 pounds of mayonnaise directly to [Mayo’s] admissions director.” They didn’t respond to interview requests, so we don’t know their name or their pronouns, but their Gofundme username is “Wiggle Titties.”

(Go ahead and laugh. We did.)

They say grief takes many forms. We're not sure if this counts as "anger" or "bargaining." Gofundme.com

Since we weren’t able to speak with Wiggle Titties, we can only say the project description makes very clear that this is a plan orchestrated “out of spite.”

“Thank you for supporting the cause,” the description politely ends.

As of Monday afternoon, the total support for sending mayo to Mayo amounted to just $20, half of it from Wiggle Titties, the other half from an individual named Garrett Braaten.

It’s probably just as well. In an anonymous interview with KIMT3 News, the organizer described this fund as a “joke.” A spokesperson with Mayo Clinic did not comment outside the clinic’s official press release.