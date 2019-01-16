He was arrested and released without bail from Benton County Jail once he sobered up, but not without a day in court looming, and a question: Would he continue to be Rice’s mayor after this?

Based on the plans for tonight’s special meeting of the Rice City Council: Nope. The agenda is three items long, and right at the top is “Mayor Resignation.” The mayor was not immediately available for comment.

Things have rolled along rather quickly for Bonde. He moved into town about a year-and-a-half ago, got elected mayor with nearly 50 percent of the vote in November, was sworn in Monday of last week, and got arrested four days after that. In the wake of the incident, he immediately lost his bus driving job. His resignation will complete his nine days as Rice’s mayor.