Maybe kids shouldn't be doing comedies about the Ku Klux Klan
I don't have a problem with throwing the KKK, Hitler or abortion into a comedy. Part of comedy's role in society is to bring those issues to light in a way that allows discussion without fear and hate.
That said, these topics have to be handled with very capable, skilled actors and I think that a high school taking it on is a bit of a stretch.
