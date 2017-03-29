City Pages

Maybe kids shouldn't be doing comedies about the Ku Klux Klan

Wednesday, March 29, 2017 by City Pages Readers in News
itemprop

Yes, the Klan offers a veritable ammo dump of comedic possibilities. But they may be beyond the skills of the fine kids at New Prague High School. Wikimedia

Reader Clint Carlson responds to Tread lightly when putting white kids in Klan robes for a play:

I don't have a problem with throwing the KKK, Hitler or abortion into a comedy. Part of comedy's role in society is to bring those issues to light in a way that allows discussion without fear and hate.

That said, these topics have to be handled with very capable, skilled actors and I think that a high school taking it on is a bit of a stretch. 

 

Comments

More from News

Sponsor Content