Under the headline "Recognize the Absurd GREATNESS of Maya Moore," Twin Cities writer Steve Marsh rhapsodizes Moore, who he contends might be the greatest women’s basketball player of all time.

Still just 29, the 6-foot forward from Jefferson City, Missouri, has compiled a dizzying list of accolades: Four WNBA championships with the Lynx, four major European championships, two NCAA championships with the University of Connecticut, and two Olympic gold medals, among others. Plus, there's the five WNBA All-Star nods, the 2014 MVP award, the 2011 Rookie of the Year prize, and, honestly, a whole lot more.

Moore's homage to Michael Jordan's classic "Wings" poster from 1985 was recently splashed across an entire block in downtown Minneapolis:

And, as it turns out, she's also a genuinely great person.

"The nurturing way you see us engaging with the kids, those are reasons why our fans love us," Moore tells SLAM. "And so I want to continue to have a narrative around celebrating those things that we as women do. Not to say that guys don’t do that, too, but just in the special ways that make us different."

So yes, Moore's greatness -- as a player, teammate, humble person of faith, advocate for prison justice, champion for women and girls -- is rightfully getting recognized.

Read more about it in Marsh's cover story for SLAM. Then see your defending champion Lynx (11-8) take on the Las Vegas Aces (8-12) this Friday at Target Center in Minneapolis.