We should all be a little grateful for her success. Society's better off with a woman like Linda hawking cosmetics in a multi-level marketing pyramid scheme than educating youth.

As of 2016, Bergerson, a resident of Wausau, Wisconsin, had been issued 19 of Mary Kay's signature pink Cadillacs, a bonus reserved for the company's top sellers.

"You go to a four-way stop sign and people stop and look at you a little bit longer," Bergerson told the local TV station, "and say, ‘Is that really pink?’"

(Really though: Do they?)

Bergerson was in one of those very same signature Mary Kay cars when she and her husband Tom pulled over in Grand Marais to stage their stupid little protest, taking down the Black Lives Matter signs resort owner Andy DeLisi had put up on his property.

The couple were caught on camera, and later interviewed by a Cook County Sheriff's Department deputy. Tom and Linda got off with a warning; she explained their act to the deputy by saying they'd wanted to "send a message."

Message received! As of yesterday, Linda Bergerson is no longer a Mary Kay saleswoman, according to a statement from a company spokesperson.

The Golden Rule, respect, and making others feel important are founding values here at Mary Kay and are expected from every independent beauty consultant that represents our brand. After looking into this situation, we will be severing our relationship with this individual.

This extremely preschool teacher-y statement doesn't quite condone (or even acknowledge) the more problematic aspects of needing to take down a Black Lives Matter sign. So... good on Mary Kay for doing the absolute bare minimum of ass-covering?

Anyway, we sure hope this gives Bergerson's fellow four-way stoppers a far more interesting set of questions to ask.