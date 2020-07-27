The video shows the interior of the store, where two people, a man and a woman, are checking out. Like everyone else in the store, they’re wearing facemasks to prevent the potential spread of coronavirus.

Unlike everybody else, their facemasks are emblazoned with swastikas.

If you haven't seen the video, since viewed millions of times on social media, it's here.

Racist couple in Marshall, MN wearing swastikas on their mask at Walmart pic.twitter.com/sBgHr6ILC0 — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) July 25, 2020

“You’re sick,” a voice behind the camera says.

The woman strikes a pose, looking dead into the lens, and throws up both her middle fingers. The man, wearing a T-shirt that says “TRUMP, RED, and BLUE,” busies himself with bagging their purchases (among them paper towels and a big old jug of cheese balls) in the meantime.

“You cannot be American and wear that mask,” the voice behind the camera insists as she approaches. “We literally had a war about this.”

The woman explains, pointing to her mask, that “that’s what’s going to happen” if “you vote for [Joe] Biden.” That “socialism is gonna happen in America.” She explains, a little louder to be heard over the small crowd gathering around her, that she’s “not a Nazi.”



“Then why are you wearing the fucking mask?” another voice asks from off-camera.

“Because I’m trying to tell you, if you vote for Biden, this is what we’re going to have: socialism.”

A chorus of uncompelled spectators rises up. Some demand she take off the mask (a rare request when walking around a store bare-faced risks the spread of disease), others content themselves to tell her “That mask is bullshit,” and “Fuck you.”

The Marshall Police Department wasn’t immediately available for comment, but the Star Tribune reports the couple were cited for trespassing and banned from the store for a year.

The Marshall Independent reports their names have not been made public, with local police fearing reprirsal against them, but that the man is 61, the woman is 56, and they are residents of Marshall.

Also:

Before officers arrived on scene, they got a second call saying the confrontation had become physical. Security footage from Walmart showed the man wearing the swastika face mask had been approached by an unknown male, who punched him in the face and fled, Wenker said.

The couple were described as being "cooperative with law enforcement," and the man did not want charges pressed against whoever had punched him.

A number of prominent public figures have weighed in to say, for the record, that they did not believe wearing the symbol of a party historically famous for slaughtering millions of people was an appropriate form of protest, among them the Jewish Community Action group.

“Comparing public safety measures to Nazism while wearing Nazi masks in protest is confusing to say the least,” the religious organization tweeted on Saturday. “It’s ahistoric and deeply offensive. Don’t do this.”

In Marshall, MN today, a couple wore swastikas to protest the statewide mask mandate.



Comparing public safety measures to Nazism while wearing Nazi masks in protest is confusing to say the least. It’s ahistoric & deeply offensive. Don’t do this. #MaskUpMNhttps://t.co/S1AfQfYL7l — Jewish Community Action (@JCA_MN) July 26, 2020

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who is Jewish, also weighed in.

My extended family was slaughtered during the Holocaust. To me, Nazism isn’t a distant concept confined to history textbooks.



These actions aren’t just misguided — they’re a galling reminder of the work we have to do to stamp out hate and unite around a shared path forward. https://t.co/2u3htqK3Gj — Jacob Frey (@Jacob_Frey) July 26, 2020

Walz called it “disgraceful, plain and simple.”

Disgraceful, plain and simple. Thank you to the bystanders who stood up to this unacceptable, hate-fueled behavior.https://t.co/KaGfGFywuA — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) July 26, 2020

Some just commented that the supposed Master Race seemed to eat a diet based on “a lot of cheeseballs.”

According to the Washington Post, those voices behind the camera belonged to 24-year-old Raphaela Mueller and her partner, 29-year-old Benjamin Ruesch. Mueller is from Germany. Her great-grandmother had been part of an underground resistance group in World War II. That was part of the reason why she and Ruesch dropped what they were doing, reported what they saw to a manager, and confronted the shoppers themselves.

“If I don’t say something,” she told the Post, “what did she risk her life for?”