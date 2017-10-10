Mark Dayton addresses 'people of color career fair,' Facebook freaks out

This sounds pretty boring, right? Probably it was.

Because absolutely everything has to suck these days, the real excitement took place on the governor's Facebook page, with the announcement that Dayton and "Minnesota's top employers" would be partaking in a "people of color career fair" at the Minneapolis Convention Center today.

An email announcing Dayton's schedule helped explain why the governor was interested in the event.

"Governor Dayton has committed to increasing diversity in state employment to 20 percent to more fully reflect the diversity of all Minnesotans. When Governor Dayton took office in 2011, 8 percent of state employees were women and men of color. Today, it is 12 percent. In 2016, 16 percent of new hires were people of color, and so far in 2017 that number has increased to 19 percent. Governor Dayton has also committed to increasing state contracting with businesses that are minority, women, disabled and veteran-owned, and has implemented new goals that better allow more of these businesses to be reflected in state contracting standards."

The Facebook post lacked this context, though probably it would not have mattered. Some people just wanna get pissed off about something.

What followed, through Monday afternoon and into Tuesday, was a mess of replies from people who questioned the event's purpose, and who seemed pretty convinced that the only discrimination they're aware of is... Mark Dayton's! For going to this "people of color" event! Racism!

On and on they went, each reaction questioning why such an event was necessary, while simultaneously answering that very question.

The irony, of course, is whenever this many people of color get together to declare something unfair, these very same people sorts of people usually tell them to get a job.

How was it all these hard-workin' 'Murricans found time in their busy work schedules to weigh in on the governor's agenda?

For those who asked -- often with an exclamation point or some ALL CAPS involved -- when would this racist governor support a career fair for all Minnesotans, regardless of race... well, here's your answer. Saturday. They're having one on Saturday. Is that soon enough to get you to shut up?