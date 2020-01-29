Mariah Wilberg: The Testifier

Halfway through an 18-month sentence in the Shakopee women’s prison, Mariah Wilberg sat in front of her fellow inmates and, as part of an exercise in sharing life stories, described what it was like to live with AIDS.

Wilberg had been a 17-year-old runaway. She lived on the streets, selling sex to survive, enduring sexual assault, violent partners, and indifferent police. She was arrested for selling just enough cocaine to the same person on three separate occasions over a 90-day period to justify a first-degree sale conviction. Eventually she contracted HIV. Mortified, she refused medicine and fled to Texas to escape incarceration.

Years later she returned to Minnesota and was sent to Shakopee after being arrested en route to a Christmas party. In prison, she learned her untreated HIV had progressed to AIDS.

By owning her past, Wilberg hoped to take control of her life. Her biggest fear was that other inmates would reject her if they knew her secret. But as she spoke, watching the women’s faces closely, she saw their empathy at work. Afterward, people wanted her to know how much they could relate.

“The things I feared didn’t happen, and the things I craved, which was support and acceptance, that’s what I found. And I said, ‘Wow. I have to keep telling my story.’”

She earned early release by attending a six-month prison boot camp. Jobs were elusive when she got out, so she volunteered as an HIV educator, which eventually led to a job at the Department of Health. As a communication specialist there, she led Minnesota to become the third state to recognize how advancements like PrEP can make HIV untransmittable through sex—a medical consensus to which public health policy had to catch up.

Wilberg stumped for drug sentencing reform as well. For selling 1/100th of a gram over the statutory threshold to support her own addiction, she’d gotten a sentence fit for a kingpin when all she needed was someone to pull her out of her tailspin, she testified at the Legislature in 2016. Lawmakers relaxed sentencing guidelines that session.

Since September 2019, Wilberg has been the statewide HIV strategy and services coordinator at the Department of Human Services. Her newest crusade is End HIV MN, an ambitious, multi-pronged state plan to eradicate new HIV infections.

A few months ago, Wilberg graduated from Metropolitan State University with a Master of Public Administration. She continues to volunteer, visiting the Ramsey County workhouse and Shakopee once a month to encourage her friends who remain behind bars.

“It’s a bunch of very traumatized women in prison. We’re not investing in supporting our most vulnerable community members, but then we invest in incarcerating them, and I’m not okay with that,” says Wilberg, who credits her success to society’s willingness to reward her hard work with opportunities post-prison—a benefit sometimes withheld from people of color.

“I had an amazing support system to give me second chances. And we need to do that for everyone.”

Click here to read other profiles from this year's City Pages People Issue.