Mankato mom could be charged after baby falls out of moving car [VIDEO]

It doesn't happen often, sure, but this precise scenario played out for one Chad Mock, of Mankato, who was mercifully paying attention when a woman's child fell out of her moving vehicle. The woman kept right on driving, while Mock came to a quick stop and waved his hands to bring oncoming traffic to a halt.

The unlucky-but-then-lucky baby was unharmed, as the angle it fell managed to drop all the force of the fall on the carseat. The baby wasn't even crying when Mock got to it, and "was not too upset," he told Fox 9.

Note: Someday this baby will be a good person to have around in a crisis.

Here's who was upset, and quite: the mom, who kept right on going for a while before returning about 20 minutes later. Mock tells Fox 9 the woman was "hysterical." Rightly so!

Mock later posted the video to Facebook, writing "if it didnt happen in front of me i'd never have believed it..." [sic]; the video's since been shared thousands of times and viewed more than a million. The question remains whether what all those people watched was a crime: Police were at the scene when the as-yet-unnamed woman returned for her baby, and Blue Earth County prosecutors are reviewing the scary moment.

The baby's car seat was not fastened securely, the Star Tribune reports, which could lead to charges of child endangerment and/or the more specific crime of not securing a child's restraint system.

Remember people: always click in your baby... and keep your eyes on the road in front of you.