Man with nothing to offer criticizes Facebook check-ins at Standing Rock protest

They did so out of support for the Native American- protests of the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL). One cause of inspiration for these “check-ins” was to distract and confuse the Morton County (N.D.) Sheriff’s department, which was said to be monitoring social media to track protesters.

Other Facebook users acted out of solidarity. One grandfather in Tampa, Florida did it as an ill-conceived attempt to get laid by “doing that thing the kids were doing.”

Cincinnati resident Joe Cumberbotch, for his part, felt the need to shame people checking in, telling them that what they are doing is “meaningless,” while doing nothing himself.

“All these people checking in, they’re just hopping on the bandwagon, man,” Cumberbotch said between bites of a Subway sandwich, which he ate alone in his car before returning to his job as a human resources manager with Procter & Gamble.

He continued: “I’m not saying I have any better answers or anything, but I know that if I was going to do something, I would actually do something. Not that I’m actually going to do anything. I’m just saying if I did. Which, again, I won’t.”

Cumberbotch then considered his Subway wrapper, which he crumpled into a small ball. Cumberbotch flicked a lighter and watched the paper catch fire before tossing it out the window of his car. As he watched the smoke rising from the remains, Cumberbotch, 31, smiled to himself.

“I’m not saying that I’m a good person,” he said. “Far from it. But if I was going to be a good person I wouldn’t half-ass it like that and pat myself on the back, you know?”

While Joe may be just one person, there are many others like him, and he says even more people than we know think like him, but keep it to themselves.

“I consider myself something of a hero for people that have no interest in helping other people but are tired of feeling bad about it,” Joe said, loudly jingling the change in his pocket while strolling through his office, apparently unaware of the annoyed faces he left in his wake.

“There’s nothing wrong with being a selfish person, and I’m sick and tired of being treated like we’re less-than, just because we don’t make these feeble attempts at self-congratulatory heroics. So I try to make the people that do what little they can feel as bad as I possibly can.”

Asked his future plans for making people that were doing their best feel bad, Cumberbotch said he’s going to share an article -- which he has not read yet; “I was busy eating lunch and not giving a fuck,” he explained -- called “10 Ways You Can Help the Standing Rock Sioux Fight the Dakota Access Pipeline” with the caption, “WHAT YOU FUCKING POSERS WOULD BE DOING IF YOU ACTUALLY CARED.”

After that, he was thinking about checking out a little barely-legal pornography, masturbating, and taking a nap in his office all with the door open.

Previously from Justin Colucci:

