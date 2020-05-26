Man who begged 'Please, I can't breathe' dies in Minneapolis police custody

A bystander clip captured outside the Cup Foods store on Chicago Avenue in south Minneapolis starts with the man already on the ground, in handcuffs, and groaning under the weight of a cop's knees on his back and neck.

"Please, man," the man says. "I can't breathe."

"Bro, you got him down, let him breathe at least," says another man, who sounds like he adds: "one of my homies died the same way."

"My stomach hurts, my neck hurts, everything hurts," the man on the ground says. And later: "They're gonna kill me, man."

As the man says and struggles less, a gathered crowd continues asking for mercy, with one man saying the cop pinning the man down using his knees is "bogus." Roughly minutes into the 10-minute video recording, the man stops moving altogether.

Witnesses become more vocal -- "look at him!" one cries; "he's not responsive right now!" says another -- but the cop pinning the man doesn't give up, as a second officer stands in front of the crowd, defiant, at one point saying: "Don't do drugs, guys."

Minutes after the man has stopped moving, the cop continues to apply his body weight. Paramedics arrive, and one checks the man's pulse. The cop with his knees on the man doesn't take his weight off until a stretcher is pulled over. By that point, the black man has not moved in roughly four minutes, and his limp body is dragged and lifted onto the stretcher and lifted into an ambulance.

The man -- whose identity has not been released -- was declared dead at a nearby hospital soon after his arrest, according to the Star Tribune, which, paraphrasing Minneapolis Police spokesman John Elder, describes the man as having "suffered a medical epsiode while struggling with officers."

Elder said an ambluance was called because the man was in "medical distress" at the time of his arrest.

His death will be investigated by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the FBI, with the federal agency apparently joining at the behest of the local police. "As we started digging into this and seeing more we realized that the FBI needed to aid in this investigation," Elder said, according to the Strib, which adds the cop's maneuver is "not a department-authorized chokehold."

Names for the officer's involved have not been released, and they have been placed on administrative leave.