Man named 'pooG DaBleed DevilDrugChristLord' arrested in St. Cloud hit and run

Just a few blocks away, a 42-year-old woman had been shot. They found her at the end of a blood trail with multiple wounds in her chest. She was bleeding from her mouth and had trouble breathing, but after she was rushed to St. Cloud Hospital, she managed to tell officers what happened. According to a complaint filed Friday, she said something that sounded like “Poo-jee” had shot her.

It turns out the calls were related. The woman was a passenger in the same red minivan involved in the hit and run. It allegedly belonged to a guy named JB Daniel Zimmer – a 27-year-old white guy from Cokato. The woman had been in the passenger seat. Behind her sat “Poo-jee,” a 26-year-old black man with a 0.22-caliber rifle. According to the complaint, the trio had been staying in the minivan in a Walmart parking lot overnight.

It’s not clear from the complaint exactly what happened, but the woman said “Poo-jee” shot her while she was sitting in front of him. She jumped out of the car and ran, and he shot her again. Luckily, her injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Police put out an alert for the red van using the license plate number they collected from the hit and run incident. Soon enough, authorities got a call about some “suspicious activity” at a Holiday gas station in Becker. Two men – one white, one black – were observed dumping the contents of a woman’s purse into a garbage can. Their van’s front passenger-side window was gone. The license plate matched.

When police showed up at the station, they found the garbage can contained – among other things – a letter addressed to the shooting victim. They were getting warmer.

Finally, police found the van and pulled it over on the intersection of County Road 48 and County Road 11 in Sherbune. They found two men fitting the victim’s description inside: a white man identified as Zimmer, and a black man identified as Jerome Demond Jones Jr. of Minneapolis.

But they later learned that Jones had legally changed his name back in April. His current name was – and we shit you not -- “pooG DaBleed DevilDrugChristLord.” The first name was reportedly pronounced “Poo-jee,” emphasis on the second syllable. They were both arrested within an hour of the shooting.

According to the complaint, here's what Zimmer said happened. Back in St. Cloud, DevilDrugChristLord had pressed the barrel of the gun against the back of the woman’s left arm and fired. She’d bolted and he’d kept firing after her, until Zimmer peeled out onto University Drive – right in front of an oncoming car. They’d crashed, and he’d kept driving to Becker, where they’d dumped the stuff in the purse.

DevilDrugChristLord admitted the gun found in the minivan was his. He’d previously been convicted of assault, so he technically wasn’t supposed to have it in the first place. He was charged with 2nd-degree attempted murder and possession of a firearm after conviction of a prior violent crime – both felonies. Zimmer was charged with a felony count of aiding an offender.