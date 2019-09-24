Man busted for chucking e-scooter into cop's windshield in downtown Minneapolis

The caller said a man had picked up one of those pink and black Lyft scooters and thrown it into the windshield of a cop car parked on the corner of Seventh and Nicollet. He then poured “liquid” on the car—the caller wasn’t sure what it was—and left.

It wasn’t the first call of its kind that morning. A bystander reported something similar happening at half-past 9 outside Minneapolis City Hall. The suspect reportedly did some heavy damage to the sideview mirror, and may have left a white T-shirt behind.

This being downtown Minneapolis in the middle of the day, there were plenty of people around when the second cop car got smashed. Pictures of its spiderwebbed windshield and the scooter lying on the hood were circulating on Twitter before noon.

Reactions were mixed, as they tend to be on Twitter, but more than a few of them were something along the lines of “Tight” or “This rules.” After all, cops and e-scooters both tend to be polarizing subjects.

“Fucken two birds one stone,” one commenter said.

“The responses to this are sad,” another commenter said. “Why would anyone think this is cool to do to any vehicle, let alone a vehicle your tax money pays for?”

“Cause this vehicle fuckin sucks,” another commenter replied.

Witnesses reportedly followed the suspect and were able to tell police where he was going. Officers caught up to him a few blocks away from the damaged cruiser. Little is known about the suspect yet, other than he was born in 1989 and was booked into Hennepin County Adult Detention Center for “probable cause damage to property.”

At the very least, it’s not the first case of wanton scooter destruction in the Twin Cities. This has been a bloody summer for the dockless scooters of St. Paul, which have been found vandalized, smashed, or thrown into dumpsters across the city.