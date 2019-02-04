Mall of America boy dragged on a leash is clearly a metaphor for... something

Locals talk smack about it left and right, this capitalist trap that's gradually inhaling the town of Bloomington. The bizarre kiosks, the themed restaurants, the haunted Sears store. Who even goes there?

Lots of people, that's who. Not just foreign tourists, either. Why, just this past weekend, Minneapolis resident Kendal Killian went to the mall. For what purpose we do not know, but the veteran policy and public relations aide -- formerly an employee of the city, the DFL Party, and then-U.S. Rep Rick Nolan -- had his phone on him, and recorded a... rather interesting video.

Is the scene of this woman pulling her child through America's largest indoor shopping center an analogy for the consumers' enslavement to supply-side economics?

Is her son tired? Or merely spiteful?

Why doesn't she let him sit down somewhere?

Those people sitting on the bench: Are they filming, too? Or are they so distracted they can't even notice this, one of the most awkward situations imaginable?

Does shit like this happen regularly at the Mall of America? Because if so, we should all be going there more often. How many times do you get to see really weird metaphors brought to life right before your very eyes?

If you, reader, can interpret this video and tell us what it means, City Pages would be very appreciative. Please leave your thoughts about the clip, the mall, and life itself in the comments.