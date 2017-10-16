This morning, about 45 minutes ago, Vikes quarterback Teddy Bridgewater tweeted the following:

Thank you. — Teddy Bridgewater (@teddyb_h2o) October 16, 2017

Why do those two words matter? Because Bridgewater -- who injured his knee to the point of near-amputation ahead of the 2016 season -- was due to receive a physical on Monday, the results of which would determine whether he'll be removed from the PUP list.

Atop the NFC North and without injured starting QB Sam Bradford, the Vikings can seemingly now turn to the Bridgewater, the team's 2014 first-round draft pick and fan-favorite.

In other words, looks like it's Teddy Time.

And the timing could not be better. The Vikings broke the collarbone of Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in Sunday's 23-10 victory, perhaps sidelining the former MVP for the season. That means the Vikes have their clearest shot at winning the division in years. Should Rodgers not return, the Detroit Lions (3-3) likely pose the biggest challenge, but they're the Detroit Lions.