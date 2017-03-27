Look inside Kirby Puckett's recently sold Edina home [PHOTOS]

Purchased brand-new by the Pucketts in 1990 for $375,000, the 7,978-square-foot property sold for $1.56 million, Edina Realty's Brian Parker tells the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal.

The ultimate Twins collector item features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a pool, a tennis/basketball court, a five-car garage, and one intimidating chef statue on the kitchen counter. A mural of Kirby wailing dingers adorns the wall of one bedroom, presumably one that belonged to either of Puckett's children, Catherine and Kirby Jr.

We care about those home stats because of these baseball stats: Puckett hit .318 with 207 home runs and 1,085 RBI through his 12 seasons in the majors, all with the Twins. His exuberance made him a fan favorite on both the 1987 and 1991 World Series-winning teams. Lou Gehrig (37) is the only Hall of Famer to have died younger than Puckett (45) after already being enshrined in Cooperstown.

But back to the house! Below you'll find a snoop-y tour of the property, courtesy of the real estate listing; see more images here.

Semi-related: The Puckett family's Wisconsin lake home was listed for $1.25 million back in 2015. Also semi-related: The 2017 Twins season opener is set for April 3 against the Kansas City Royals at Target Field in Minneapolis.

