Long commutes save Minneapolis from becoming suburban and boring

Many commenters are blaming "conservative idiocy" for their long commutes. "How silly someone live in Waconia and then drive to Minneapolis. Of course they have long commutes. What idiots!"

But let's say all those people decided to live in the city. The urban dwellers would largely get priced right out of their homes, their rents would double, the city dwellers would have to go out further into the less interesting third tier cities, and the entire urban culture of Minneapolis would change right with it.

So if you really want people to make decisions based entirely on commutes, be prepared that their cultures of office work, family, tons of kids, overly kept lawns, would all displace fun clothes, less office work, less kids, etc.

City dwellers like their environment because suburban people don't live there. Well, guess what happens when the suburban folks swoop in with their higher access to capital, better paying jobs, and 'boring' family values?

Just a thought.