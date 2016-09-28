Long after they split, lawyer Patrick Cousins still mysteriously meddling in Prince's affairs

It was undoubtedly a banner year for the lawyer’s iconic boss, the year Prince capped off his insistent return to relevance.

On February 4, a little more than an hour’s drive from Cousins’ tony West Palm Beach stomping grounds, His Purple Majesty held court in Dolphin Stadium during the Super Bowl halftime show.

The show froze itself into timelessness before Prince even took his modest bow and walked off the slick stage, lit up and shaped like the glyph that had once been his name.

But there were no more glyph names by 2007. No more “SLAVE” written on his cheek to protest a record deal. No more pointless records.

Cousins reportedly came into Prince’s employ three years earlier, just in time to witness the onset of this resurrection, the lost genius’ return to earth in the form of his Musicology album.

The classic 3121 followed in 2006, a name Cousins used to start a company called 3121 Rep. Inc. “Rep. Inc.,” an anagram for “Prince,” was formed to manage properties for Cousins’ clients, including the late virtuoso.

Though their business ties were severed years ago, Cousins does not appear to be done with Prince’s empire. ASSOCIATED PRESS - AP

July 7 was the highlight of that very good year.

Prince put on a musical clinic for Minneapolis that day, rocking an intimate concert at Macy’s, then a Target Center show before returning to First Avenue for a gig that only stopped when the cops interceded at 4 a.m.

Cousins was a part of it all.

His alma mater bio at the University of Florida’s law school showcases the Prince connection and how he negotiated with the NFL for the Super Bowl show before promoting the July 7 experience.

What a long ride it had been for the Jamaica native, who spent his earliest years living with his grandmother while his parents immigrated to the United States and established the foothold for a new life in New Jersey.

He recalled his long, grueling path to the American dream in a fawning University of Florida law school magazine profile in 2007, and how his father saw his potential early.

“The school was on this huge hill, and there were about 60 steps to walk up to go inside,” Cousins said of his first day in kindergarten, where he was one of three children of color. “My dad knelt down and said, ‘This is the beginning of a new life and you are getting opportunities I never got.’ He expected me to climb those stairs by myself and go inside and hit every challenge head on.”

Honor rolls, track accolades, and a degree in economics from the College of William and Mary followed.

“It’s sort of like wind sprints. The last person standing gets the prize,” a Cousins mentor and fellow attorney, Bob Montgomery, said in the law school article. “That’s how Pat is. He makes sure he is the last person standing.”

Impeccably dressed and known to rock a fedora, he told the magazine that a hat shows respect for lost tradition and engenders gentlemanly, dignified ways.

“It makes me think of Atticus Finch in the movie To Kill a Mockingbird,” he said.

The profile notes that Cousins’ foray into entertainment law “has put him on a first-name basis with major stars such as Bruce Willis and Sharon Stone.”

Cousins has also raked in massive payouts by representing clients via Florida’s “Lemon Law,” which covers the sale of defective vehicles.

The details of how Cousins and Prince connected remain murky. Cousins said in a TV interview after Prince’s death that he had been connected to a “Mr. Nelson” by a mutual acquaintance, then did a spit-take when he realized it was Prince.

His duties included going after a company that was selling unauthorized Prince Halloween costumes and shutting down the infringement.

After Prince’s April 21 overdose, Cousins regaled reporters about working for the musician, flying to Minnesota and watching him perform into the wee hours.

Prince’s charity paid $495,000 for a north Minneapolis church. Cousins transferred ownership to a Florida charity for less than $500 last summer.

Cousins told a reporter how he felt concern for his former client when Prince’s jet touched down for an emergency landing in Illinois, days before he passed at Paisley Park.

“It goes to show you how fragile life is,” Cousins said.

The singer and the lawyer reportedly parted ways in 2009. The why remains unknown. Prince wasn’t exactly notorious for his love of lawyers, agents, accountants, or anyone else who distracted from those seductive, shapely notes teased from the recesses of his mind.

It’s not something Cousins wants to discuss either. He declined to comment for this story.

After Prince’s death, on a Facebook page adorned with kid pictures, Jamaican villa photos, and other Dad-style posts, Cousins shared a Prince pic that he said was used for the July 7 concert promo.

“Interesting what happens when your life path intersects with someone well known,” he wrote.

Though that intersection ended years ago, Cousins does not appear to be done with Prince’s empire. The lawyer once photographed next to an “I SU4U” BMW vanity plate has managed to launch himself back into Prince’s will-less estate since the death.

Convicted felon Carlin Williams claims to be Prince’s son, but the aspiring rapper once talked of cutting “him to bits” in a song.

Carver County court and Hennepin County property records suggest a casual duality, with Cousins simultaneously pursuing and acting on behalf of a fortune reportedly worth up to $300 million.

It would not be the first time Cousins has probed around the edges of Prince’s world since the two cut ties.



The inmate and the church

Convicted felon and Colorado super-max prison inmate Carlin Q. Williams had reached out to Cousins in the past, claiming he was Prince’s son.

The idea came from Williams’ mother, Marsha Henson, who says she had sex with Prince at a Missouri hotel in 1976.

Williams has a long rap sheet that includes chasing a girlfriend with a knife, threatening to kill her, and forcing his way into another woman’s home before attacking her with a hot curling iron. He’s currently serving seven years for unlawfully transporting a firearm in a stolen vehicle.

He’s also an aspiring rapper.

California courts ruled against Cousins when he tried to claim a $300,000 refund on money that belonged to Prince.

One website dubs him “Carlin Q. Williams (Prince Dracula) Son of Prince.”

An online song by Prince Dracula called “slo life” includes the lyrics, “I’m a maniac/I stare Prince in his tits/And I stop his nerves from jumping/I just cut him to bits.”

“Now can you imagine killing the man that brought you into this life?” the lyrics continue.

While Williams and Cousins had been in touch, there was no way to confirm the paternity claim, and it wasn’t pursued, the lawyer told NBC in May.

Yet two weeks after Prince’s passing, that claim promptly turned confirmable for Cousins.

Court records show he sought admission into the Carver County probate case on May 5 and began representing Williams in his heirship claim, one that would mean an epic payout if the DNA results were favorable.

(Paul Shoemaker, a Bloomington attorney, is also representing Williams and did not respond to interview requests.)

“All we’re asking is the truth in this matter,” Cousins told the Associated Press in May. “It’s an unfortunate circumstance.”

In June, days before the AP reported that the sealed DNA results showed Prince was not the father, Radar Online reported that Bruce Lewis, a Cousins spokesman, was shopping an exclusive interview with Henson.

“When asked what she will reveal, Lewis declined to comment,” Radar stated. “However, he shared his belief that Henson’s information is worth between ‘$400,000 and $500,000!’”

Lewis declined to comment.

A second DNA test for Williams has been requested. Judge Kevin Eide signed an order in August mandating that Williams be tested again this month to see if he is Prince’s long-lost son.

While representing someone seeking their piece from outside the estate’s purple walls, Cousins has also made recent moves on behalf of that same estate.

On June 9, about a month after Cousins sought entry into Carver County courts to represent Williams, Hennepin County records show he quietly signed away ownership of a historic north Minneapolis church that was owned by Prince’s charity, Love 4 One Another, or L4OA.

The empty, neglected, former St. John’s Missionary Baptist church sits about a half mile from where Prince grew up on Morgan Avenue, a few blocks off Olson Memorial Highway.

It was originally known as Sharei Zedeck synagogue when it was built in 1936. When the Jewish community commenced its flight from the North Side in the 1960s, it became a Baptist church. Menorahs can still be seen in the stained glass windows.

St. John’s leadership was desperate to move to a larger space before Prince’s charity bought the building in 2008. L4OA paid $495,000 for the building, an amount one trustee recalled as being far more than he ever expected.

It has sat vacant since, even as nonprofit groups have expressed interest in putting it to good use.

Saving St. John’s was but one of many charitable acts quietly undertaken by Prince’s charity. Annual tax filings show the charity gave away more than $1.1 million in 2007 alone.

Funds went to those affected by the I-35W bridge collapse, a Chicago cancer foundation, a youth shelter in Iowa, and a St. Louis autism center, among donations to the Jehovah’s Witnesses.

But in June, listing himself as the charity’s “chief manager,” Cousins transferred ownership of the church to Reboot Charity, Inc., a West Palm Beach nonprofit with no visible Minnesota ties.

Reboot specializes in recycling donated electronics and using the recovered proceeds “to fund the work of volunteers,” the charity’s website states.

While Cousins’ ties to Reboot are unclear — it is listed among charities Cousins was lauded for helping in a 2013 press release — the group’s leader, Jeremy Smith, refuses to explain his charity’s ownership of St. John’s, saying he signed a non-disclosure agreement.

County records indicate the deal was for less than $500.

“It’s really none of your business,” Smith says. Whether Cousins retained legal authority over the charity after leaving Prince’s employ in 2009 also remains unclear.

Records show Reboot quickly sold the property to Faith Deliverance Holiness church in Minneapolis for $300,000.

That sale took place about a month after Cousins’ transfer of the church to Reboot was entered into county records. Faith Deliverance officials did not return calls seeking comment on the purchase.

Cousins is not listed on any Minnesota filings for L4OA, which IRS records show lost its tax-exempt, nonprofit status in 2011. L4OA was incorporated in Delaware in 2008, around the time it bought St. John’s.

The charity’s status in Delaware eventually lapsed, but Cousins signed as L4OA’s chief manager when he revived the corporation in 2013.

Bremer Trust, the firm tasked with sorting out Prince’s estate, has not responded to repeated interview requests about ownership of the church, or whether Cousins had the authority to sell it.

An affidavit stamped on August 4 by trust officer Alison Hauck lists the church as one of the properties to potentially be sold as part of an effort to pay the phalanx of attorneys working the case.

According to court records, that tab had risen to $2 million by July.

After Bremer officials were contacted about that affidavit and told that Prince’s charity no longer owned the church, Hauck entered a new affidavit with the court, which no longer listed the church among Prince’s properties.

Cousins is no stranger to charitable works. A 2013 press release lauding his philanthropy not only lists Reboot as one of his beneficiaries, but a bevy of others, including West Palm Beach’s Educational Gallery Group.

The nonprofit showcases kids’ artistic talents and provides a pathway to the arts often lacking in schools, director Lindsey Friedel says. Cousins helped the group establish itself as a nonprofit.

“He’s just amazing,” Friedel says. “He’s helped us through so many different times.”

While IRS records show L4OA’s nonprofit status was revoked in 2011, Friedel said Cousins is still “associated with Love 4 One Another charity.”

“Through that charity he has given us money for certain things, for scholastics and supplies.”

The last donation came about two years ago, Friedel says. L4OA’s donations usually amounted to about $50,000 each time.

“We’re going to reach out to him soon as well. He’s been very, very generous.”

“A con artist scheme”

While questions remain about the church’s fate, Cousins continues to battle Prince-related litigation down south.

In 2012, Janet Wallace was organizing the International Hair Show, a massive expo put on by Bronner Bros., a titan of African-American hair and skin products.

Wallace wanted Prince to perform at the Atlanta event and set about trying to connect with the musician.

Cousins soon entered the picture, sparking a chain of circumstances that led Wallace to file suit against him, claiming he lied about his relationship with Prince in 2012 — three years after the two reportedly cut ties — and failed to return the $75,000 he was paid to make the deal happen.

“Cousins made many false and grandiose promises concerning that he would employ his many contacts with the media to insure [sic] that the concert would be a big success,” the lawsuit alleges.

Wallace initially paid agent Richard De La Font $100,000 to make the concert happen, the lawsuit states. At some point, Cousins entered the picture and told Wallace to ditch De La Font, she alleges.

“If they wanted the concert to actually occur they would have to terminate their relationship with De La Font and deal with Defendant Cousins exclusively because only they could make the concert happen,” the lawsuit states.

She duly cut ties with De La Font and he returned $95,000 of the payment.

Wallace then inked a deal with Cousins for $75,000 in June 2012, according to the lawsuit.

He traveled to Georgia and “pretended to be earnestly involved in helping to plan and arrange the proposed concert,” the lawsuit states.

“Cousins went so far as to falsely pretend that he was actually talking to Prince on his cell phone and making arrangements. Or that, on another occasion, he had just missed a call from Prince.”

Wallace’s attorney, Antonio Thomas, called Cousins’ maneuverings a “con artist scheme” in one court filing.

“Prince and he were not on speaking terms, and he knew that,” says Thomas. “Prince would not become involved in any endeavor that Patrick Cousins is associated with.”

At one point, Jim Lundstrom, “a personal representative of Artist Prince,” contacted Wallace and said Cousins was “neither an attorney for nor representative of Prince,” the lawsuit alleges.

Lundstrom said Prince would have “nothing to do” with Cousins and that the lawyer and his representatives were “prohibited from holding themselves out as a representative of the Artist,” according to the lawsuit.

Lundstrom was interviewed by CNN after Prince’s death and recalled the singer’s time at the Jehovah’s Witnesses St. Louis Park congregation, and how he went door-knocking with Prince. He could not be reached for comment.

Cousins would respond by calling Wallace’s claims “frivolous,” contending that, “ultimately, Prince received and reviewed the contract.”

“Cousins exercised its best efforts to facilitate the performance of Prince,” one motion to dismiss states.

Cousins’ law firm sued Bronner Bros. in 2014 in Palm Beach County, Florida over the deal. The lawsuit alleges Bronner never intended for Cousins to keep that $75,000, and just wanted to use him to reach Prince.

But Cousins abruptly dropped his suit last year just before he was about to go under oath, says lawyer Bill McLean, who defended Bronner in the case.

“He dismissed his claims the day before he was scheduled to be deposed by me,” McLean says.

He’d intended to question Cousins about his relationship with Prince.

“I never got that opportunity.”



An odd suit over an L.A. mansion

A few months before Cousins took that $75,000 deal in Atlanta, a judicial door finally slammed shut on a years-long effort by Cousins to claim $300,000 from Prince.

That quest involved a lawsuit filed by Cousins’ company that placed him and Prince at opposing ends of the courtroom.

It was filed in April 2009, about the time court filings indicate Cousins stopped representing Prince. But this saga dates back to 2006, when Prince released his 3121 album. Cousins incorporated 3121 Rep Inc. that same year to manage client affairs.

After Prince was sued for renting an L.A. mansion owned by NBA player Carlos Boozer and covering it with glyphs and the numbers “3121,” Cousins’ 3121 company signed the lease on a new $150,000-a-month rental for Prince in February 2008, according to court records.

While 3121 was listed as the tenant and Cousins signed the lease on behalf of 3121, Prince paid the rent.

A year later, Cousins wrote the rental company to say 3121 would no longer be responsible for the lease. Paisley Park Enterprises also notified the rental company, 77 Beverly Park Development, that it would take over the lease responsibilities, according to court records.

A few weeks later, Cousins requested a refund of that first month’s rent and deposit, arguing that since his 3121 company had signed the paperwork and was the tenant on paper, the money belonged to him.

It was a curious argument, since Prince had actually paid the deposit and first month’s rent, not Cousins. But Cousins nonetheless filed suit against 77 Beverly Park for breach of contract.

The rental company countersued. Prince ended up snagged in the litigious web.

The musician’s position was obvious. “3121 Rep did not pay any money to any person or entity for rent or the security deposit,” Prince’s attorney contended. Cousins “should not receive an unjust windfall.”

Two California courts would eventually rule he had no right to the money.

“He trusts me”

After Prince’s death, Cousins was quick to share an array of news articles he appeared in.

“My name keeps coming up and the phone won’t stop ringing. Now it’s People Magazine’s fault,” he wrote on Facebook the day after Prince’s death, along with a link to the article.

But he apologized for posting the stories a day later, to the bafflement of Facebook friends. Some were wowed by Cousins’ star-studded connections, while others thanked him for getting them into concerts or introducing them to Prince back in the day.

“I just realized that while I was looking for where my name showed up on google that I inadvertently shared articles about Prince that I was mentioned in,” his Facebook apology reads. “It was not my intention to do so so I apologize for all that may be offended.”

It was a strange distancing for a man who’d spent the last decade publicly professing his kinship with Prince. Though the singer may have felt differently — especially after the LA suit — Cousins had long peddled his ties to Prince with fondness.

In the 2007 law school magazine profile, he called the musician “a down-to-earth, nice guy who happens to have a tremendous God-given talent.”

“Our personalities mesh,” Cousins said. “And he trusts me.”