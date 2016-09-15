Local Minneapolis business worth $2.2 billion after moving to new office

Adjusted for inflation, that'd be about $740 million today.

Adjusted for the revenue juggernaut that is the National Football League, and you can add several hundred million to that bottom-line figure.

Now adjust for the fact the Vikings get to play in a fancy new stadium, starting this Sunday... and subtract the $500 million the team isn't paying for it... (carry the two)... and pretty soon we're talking real money.

Forbes magazine says the Vikings are worth an estimated $2.2 billion, good for 17th in the NFL, and a 38 percent spike since the same rankings were published last year. The supply-side magazine calls U.S. Bank Stadium a "far more lucrative home than either the Metrodome or TCF Bank Stadium," the University of Minnesota facility where the Vikings plied their trade for the last two seasons.

If you're a homeowner, and would like to make your own dwelling "more lucrative," consider following the Vikings' lead, and building a bunch of suites that you can sell to corpoations, law firms, and the super-rich. The new Vikings stadium has six different kinds of suites, including Norseman Suites, which, according to this illustration, will cater to attractive young people, boring white dudes who surprise you with a Black Power salute, and couples whose legs gradually vanish.

U.S. Bank Stadium suite prices range from $25,000 a game to $35,000, on average. All are sold out, but you can get on a waiting list, in case you think your immediate future will make you the kind of person that throws down $35,000 on a Sunday afternoon.

Because the socialist-when-it-suits-'em team owners share revenue from the league's rich television contract, it's little decisions like box seats (how many, and how much) that make the difference in team value. That, and advertising: Forbes highlights the Vikings' $200 million deal with U.S. Bank, which gets stadium naming rights for 20 years.

Th Vikings' opponents this Sunday, the Green Bay Packers, are valued at $2.35 billion, 13th among all teams. The Dallas Cowboys ranked first in the league at $4.2 billion, with projected revenues of $700 million this year. That's a whole lot more than the $306 million in revenue Forbes predicts for the Vikings this year.

But don't weep for Zygi Wilf. No matter what the numbers say, you're always winning if you're the guy who owns the scoreboard.