Lino Lakes prison break: Watch for five guys in a white Ford van

Details are few, but the escapees were said to have been traveling in a white Ford van from 2011. One offender is said to have "taken control" of the vehicle somehow. The van's license plate is 937 EPJ.

Identities or descriptions of the fleeing prisoners have not yet been made public.

If a member of the public spots the vehicle in question, they're advised not to approach it, and should call 911 immediately.

With level 2 and level 3 offenders, Lino Lakes typically houses offenders on the lower-risk end of the state's correctional system.

We'll update this story as more information becomes available.

SECOND UPDATE: The Star Tribune reports four of these five men, and nine of the 10 originally involved in the escape, have been arrested. The lone escapee still at large is James Douglas Mitchell, 26, who is said to be wearing a blue button-up shirt, blue jeans, and a white T-shirt when last seen. See Mitchell's mug shot below.

UPDATE: The Minnesota Department of Corrections has released names and photographs of the five men still at large.

Dylan Cantrell Bathke

James Douglas Mitchell

Kevin Ladell Mitchell

Paul Jerome Thunder

Mitchell Dale Saltzman