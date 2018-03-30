Letting a church kill a topless bar was wrong for Minneapolis

Okay, whether or not you like the church or sex workers, this is a really simple answer. 3 Degrees should not be in the district. Period.

I have nothing against them, and I have had fun at their club in the past. But they are clearly in the wrong district and no longer operate as a club.

The excuse that they are reaching new areas is invalid. They are using it to push sex workers out on the grounds that no one can be a certain distance to them. But this is the only district where sex stores and strip clubs are allowed.

The only reason 3 Degrees is there is because it was a nightclub when they rented the spot. If they no longer operate as such, they should no longer be considered operating in the proper zones.

Saying you don't want your members to have to walk by a topless bar is also pointless. They are kitty-corner to several places and have been since they first opened.

The only reason the council voted in their favor is because people don't want to kick a "church" out. But, really, they aren't an actual church.