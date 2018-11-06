Let's watch Mary Franson getting hit in the face with her own campaign sign [VIDEO]

So often we sheep have lost our way, led astray in some wayward direction. Then comes a guiding hand, a gentle but firm course correction.

Today such a blessing comes in the form of GOP Rep. Mary Franson (Alexandria) trying to film herself campaigning for a Facebook Live video. Franson's done and said plenty of brutal things to people who deserved such affliction least of all. (Check here, here, here, and here for background, in case you don't know her vicious history.)

The sole highlight of this video (which sadly cannot be embedded here) comes a few seconds after Franson mentions that Doug Wardlow would be a "wonderful Attorney General," which is so deeply wrong Mary Franson should feel lucky she didn't get smited on the spot.

Instead she gets smacked by her own sign, evidently the Alexandria, Minnesota (circa 2018) version of being hoisted with one's own petard.

"Ooo gosh," Franson says. "Oh my!"

Franson won reelection comfortably in 2016, and in DFLer Gail Kulp faces the same opponent she bested by nearly 30 points last time out. Mary's probably coming back to the Minnesota House next year for a fifth term.

But at least you got to see the clip of the time she filmed herself and her own campaign sign fighting a losing battle against Mother Nature.