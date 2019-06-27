INCREDIBLE!!!!!! ❤️



Southwestern Minnesota with an amazing shelf cloud this morning!

[Near Prinsburg, MN]



Permission: Jeff & Shayla Ruschen@WeatherBug #MNwx pic.twitter.com/Po2TiRrUpI — Live Storm Chasers (@Livestormchaser) June 27, 2019

Shelf cloud moving into Eyota, MN area.

Thanks to Karli Moger for the photo.#mnwx #ShelfCloud pic.twitter.com/ZHBYjP0v79 — Bill Graul (@news8bill) June 27, 2019

Ominous looking shelf cloud as the storms moved into Rochester, MN.

Thank to Jeremy V. for the photos.#mnwx #ShelfCloud pic.twitter.com/r5Ndk3Dskl — Bill Graul (@news8bill) June 27, 2019

WATCH: Allen J. Henslin (@HenslinSold) sent in this video of menacing clouds just south of New Ulm. #mnwx



Send us your weather pics and video, and tag @wcco! pic.twitter.com/79VSsOPrYD — WCCO - CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) June 27, 2019

WOW: Matt Avignon Petersen sent in this amazing time lapse of storm clouds rolling over Target Field. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/73tyzsOO4Y — WCCO - CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) June 27, 2019

Gemma Klimek sent us this shelf cloud pic in Hastings. #MNwx pic.twitter.com/Q2KVIVDgf0 — WCCO - CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) June 27, 2019

As storms approach southeast Minnesota, shelf cloud photo near Kenyon, MN from Chad Finne of West Concord Fire Dept. taken this morning. @NWSTwinCities #mnwx pic.twitter.com/XySNdVpvIb — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) June 27, 2019

5 miles southwest of Hutchinson at 8:30am #mnwx pic.twitter.com/ZlgqtVQFqm — Caleb Grunzke (@CalebGrunzke) June 27, 2019

I am a passenger thankfully so I can totally geek out. This shelf cloud is insane! #mnwx #storm pic.twitter.com/MAS4ST2W9Z — Rachel Orlando (@RachelDOrlando) June 27, 2019

Shelf cloud moving into Eyota, MN area.

Thanks to Karli Moger for the photo.#mnwx #ShelfCloud pic.twitter.com/ZHBYjP0v79 — Bill Graul (@news8bill) June 27, 2019

Photos from my husband in Brownton this am. This shelf cloud is the leading edge of strong storms. Share your photos using #kare11weather. pic.twitter.com/faesMUBVok — Laura Betker (@LauraBetker) June 27, 2019

Sun rising in the east, storm rolling in from the west. What an amazing sight! @BelindaKARE11 @svensundgaard #kare11weather pic.twitter.com/AgphZ0vOxH — diana folkman (@difolkman) June 27, 2019

South of Winsted, Minnesota... this shot from Kris Williams Uter. #kare11weather pic.twitter.com/8Zjtony0pD — KARE 11 (@kare11) June 27, 2019