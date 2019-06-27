comScore
City Pages

Let's look at some of today's spectacular shelf clouds

Thursday, June 27, 2019 by Jay Boller in News
Dang.

Dang. Twitter: WCCO/Gemma Klimek

Who doesn't love a good shelf cloud? As thunderstorms rolled through Thursday morning, central Minnesota saw plenty of 'em. Might as well spend your lunch hour gawking at these ominous beauties: 

Comments

More from News