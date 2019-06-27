Let's look at some of today's spectacular shelf clouds
Who doesn't love a good shelf cloud? As thunderstorms rolled through Thursday morning, central Minnesota saw plenty of 'em. Might as well spend your lunch hour gawking at these ominous beauties:
INCREDIBLE!!!!!! ❤️— Live Storm Chasers (@Livestormchaser) June 27, 2019
Southwestern Minnesota with an amazing shelf cloud this morning!
[Near Prinsburg, MN]
Permission: Jeff & Shayla Ruschen@WeatherBug #MNwx pic.twitter.com/Po2TiRrUpI
Shelf cloud moving into Eyota, MN area.— Bill Graul (@news8bill) June 27, 2019
Thanks to Karli Moger for the photo.#mnwx #ShelfCloud pic.twitter.com/ZHBYjP0v79
Ominous looking shelf cloud as the storms moved into Rochester, MN.— Bill Graul (@news8bill) June 27, 2019
Thank to Jeremy V. for the photos.#mnwx #ShelfCloud pic.twitter.com/r5Ndk3Dskl
The storm has arrived in St. Paul https://t.co/oucwfUFWvM #mnwx | �� by @akpix pic.twitter.com/fpW2dLQHMg— MPR News (@MPRnews) June 27, 2019
WATCH: Allen J. Henslin (@HenslinSold) sent in this video of menacing clouds just south of New Ulm. #mnwx— WCCO - CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) June 27, 2019
Send us your weather pics and video, and tag @wcco! pic.twitter.com/79VSsOPrYD
Amazing structured shelf cloud. Eden Prairie @kare11wx @BelindaKARE11 @NWSTwinCities #mnwx pic.twitter.com/jxvb9yaFAH— Ryan Sandberg (@RyanSandberg10) June 27, 2019
WOW: Matt Avignon Petersen sent in this amazing time lapse of storm clouds rolling over Target Field. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/73tyzsOO4Y— WCCO - CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) June 27, 2019
Gemma Klimek sent us this shelf cloud pic in Hastings. #MNwx pic.twitter.com/Q2KVIVDgf0— WCCO - CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) June 27, 2019
#mnwx @NWSTwinCities about 15min ago pic.twitter.com/Xo6egHLGHE— SahmomMN (@sahmommn) June 27, 2019
Since everybody else is posting it... #mnwx #shelfcloud pic.twitter.com/0JEkTezDyC— Ron Hustvedt (@RonHustvedt) June 27, 2019
As storms approach southeast Minnesota, shelf cloud photo near Kenyon, MN from Chad Finne of West Concord Fire Dept. taken this morning. @NWSTwinCities #mnwx pic.twitter.com/XySNdVpvIb— NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) June 27, 2019
Live look from Maple Grove! #mnwx @NWSTwinCities pic.twitter.com/PmaSiuAn0d— John Wetter (@johnwetter) June 27, 2019
5 miles southwest of Hutchinson at 8:30am #mnwx pic.twitter.com/ZlgqtVQFqm— Caleb Grunzke (@CalebGrunzke) June 27, 2019
Check out these clouds near Lake Crystal,MN. #weatheraware #mnwx @ian_leonard @KeithMarlerFox9 pic.twitter.com/pezxTP1fA1— Mary Menne (@mmenne) June 27, 2019
Shelf cloud north Rochester right now. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/r1brNOTCM2— Matt Anderson (@ando209) June 27, 2019
I am a passenger thankfully so I can totally geek out. This shelf cloud is insane! #mnwx #storm pic.twitter.com/MAS4ST2W9Z— Rachel Orlando (@RachelDOrlando) June 27, 2019
Shelf cloud moving into Eyota, MN area.— Bill Graul (@news8bill) June 27, 2019
Thanks to Karli Moger for the photo.#mnwx #ShelfCloud pic.twitter.com/ZHBYjP0v79
@kare11 #kare11weather storm’s rolling in over target field pic.twitter.com/5ObikChGWH— Matt Clinton (@MPClinton22) June 27, 2019
Photos from my husband in Brownton this am. This shelf cloud is the leading edge of strong storms. Share your photos using #kare11weather. pic.twitter.com/faesMUBVok— Laura Betker (@LauraBetker) June 27, 2019
Sun rising in the east, storm rolling in from the west. What an amazing sight! @BelindaKARE11 @svensundgaard #kare11weather pic.twitter.com/AgphZ0vOxH— diana folkman (@difolkman) June 27, 2019
South of Winsted, Minnesota... this shot from Kris Williams Uter. #kare11weather pic.twitter.com/8Zjtony0pD— KARE 11 (@kare11) June 27, 2019
#kare11weather— ��️��マイキー Mykki��️�� (@OnTh3Cusp) June 27, 2019
Moving into @SaintPaul pic.twitter.com/hNB8q9lg8E
Beautiful storm clouds forming as they roll in from the west #kare11weather pic.twitter.com/JQ04KVIKuU— Brian Langefels, CEBS (@benefits_broker) June 27, 2019