City Pages

Let's laugh at all these very good 'Trump has COVID' tweets

Friday, October 2, 2020 by Emily Cassel in News
Associated Press

So President Trump and the First Lady have COVID. Man, anyone else just in a really, inexplicably good mood this morning?

Trump was in Minnesota Wednesday for an enormous outdoor rally in Duluth and a big ol' indoor Twin Cities fundraiser with some of the state's wealthiest GOP donors. (Gee, I sure hope those billionaires are alright!!!) The New York Times reported that he has mild symptoms so far, and he and Melania are quarantining at the White House. 

Meanwhile, feeling a hit of dopamine for the first time since... March? 2016? people have had the emotional fortitude to crack jokes on Twitter. It's the first time in a really long time scrolling isn't inherently doomscrolling. 

Now, some blue-check liberals out there are saying it's not cool or noble or taking the high road to joke about Trump getting coronavirus, and to them we say: Biiiig fart noise. 

Let's laugh at some tweets! 

Comments

