Let's laugh at all these very good 'Trump has COVID' tweets

Trump was in Minnesota Wednesday for an enormous outdoor rally in Duluth and a big ol' indoor Twin Cities fundraiser with some of the state's wealthiest GOP donors. (Gee, I sure hope those billionaires are alright!!!) The New York Times reported that he has mild symptoms so far, and he and Melania are quarantining at the White House.

Meanwhile, feeling a hit of dopamine for the first time since... March? 2016? people have had the emotional fortitude to crack jokes on Twitter. It's the first time in a really long time scrolling isn't inherently doomscrolling.

Now, some blue-check liberals out there are saying it's not cool or noble or taking the high road to joke about Trump getting coronavirus, and to them we say: Biiiig fart noise.

Let's laugh at some tweets!

When Corona finally gets to the White House 30 days out from the election pic.twitter.com/1sL6ihFfCw — �� Marquis de Dead �� (@DGaff) October 2, 2020

COVID moving around Air Force One pic.twitter.com/Eo9TSShCf8 — Micah @ Home ��������‍♂�� (@LetMicahDown) October 2, 2020

my tl just turned into whatever the opposite of a prayer circle is — She Extends (@68tilinfinity) October 2, 2020

this is how we find out who in government has kissed on the lips — maddie from the local news (@fettyschwapp) October 2, 2020

Joe Biden called upon Allah at the debate and this is His reward — kill �� tim �� faust (@crulge) October 2, 2020

say what you will about donald trump as a person, but he is our president and i think i speak for everyone when i say that it would be insanely funny if he died of the coronavirus — david tveite (@tveite) October 2, 2020

Thinking I might spend the next few hours saying “why what happened” every time a friend texts me about this....it just makes them so happy to tell me............ — Haley Mlotek (@haleymlotek) October 2, 2020

trump really said “china virus” so many times that he ended up getting COVID on national China day lmfaooo #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/n2aLqOpFbG — ladz (@L4DZZ) October 2, 2020

crazy that Melania Trump being caught on tape saying that kids in ICE detention facilities are happy to be there because it’s nicer than Mexico will only be today’s B-plot. — john (@johnsemley3000) October 2, 2020

Can I say Karma's a Bitch.... https://t.co/ylrA90N79V — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) October 2, 2020

coronavirus stand back and stand by — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) October 2, 2020

Sorry but if you weren’t tweeting about this last night...you’re not a real fan. Like not to gatekeep or whatever but some of us actually put in the work — Sam Taggart (@samttaggart) October 2, 2020