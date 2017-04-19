Let's kill the Perpich school and train another generation of obedient workers

We need MORE of these schools. Not fewer. But educating young people and empowering them to challenge conventional concepts and ideas is the exact opposite of what government wants.

It simply wants to churn out another generation of mindless drones. They don't want well-informed, well-educated people capable of critical thinking. That doesn't help them. That's against their interests.

They don't want people who are smart enough to sit around the kitchen table and figure out how badly they've been getting fucked by a system that threw them overboard 30 years ago.

You know what they want? Obedient workers. People who are just smart enough to run the machines and do the paperwork, but just dumb enough to passively accept all these increasingly shittier jobs with the lower pay, the longer hours, reduced benefits, the end of overtime and the vanishing pension that disappears the minute you go to collect it.

Yeah, totally. Let's get rid of Perpich and schools like it.

