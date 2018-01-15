Have you watched the catch 15 times? Or 50? Is Joe Buck's play call running on a loop in your head? How about Paul Allen's, from the radio? Did you drunkenly order a Stefon Diggs jersey late last night? Did you order it to replace the Stefon Diggs jersey you mindlessly ripped apart while he ran down the sidelines?

It's the Minnesota Miracle, baby. Easily one of the best plays in NFL history. So of course, it's spawned a whole bunch of Very Good Memes. Let's all enjoy them together. If we've missed any, feel free to leave them in the comments.

Oh, also: #SKOL.

This is one of the best things I've ever seen. Tecmo Bowl reenactment of the Vikings' game-winning touchdown, with @PAOnTheMic's radio call. pic.twitter.com/0oglyMMbzO — Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) January 15, 2018

CAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAATTTTTTTTTTT DADDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDYYYYY



MAN I GO TO WORK, TRUE WINNER

JEANS SKINNY, LIKE SQUIDWARD pic.twitter.com/sHcigYghMV — Kofie (@KofieYeboah) January 15, 2018