Let's all enjoy these very good Stefon Diggs memes
Does it feel real yet, Vikings fans?
Have you watched the catch 15 times? Or 50? Is Joe Buck's play call running on a loop in your head? How about Paul Allen's, from the radio? Did you drunkenly order a Stefon Diggs jersey late last night? Did you order it to replace the Stefon Diggs jersey you mindlessly ripped apart while he ran down the sidelines?
It's the Minnesota Miracle, baby. Easily one of the best plays in NFL history. So of course, it's spawned a whole bunch of Very Good Memes. Let's all enjoy them together. If we've missed any, feel free to leave them in the comments.
Oh, also: #SKOL.
This is one of the best things I've ever seen. Tecmo Bowl reenactment of the Vikings' game-winning touchdown, with @PAOnTheMic's radio call. pic.twitter.com/0oglyMMbzO— Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) January 15, 2018
The absolute BEST meme I have ever seen ���� @WCCO #SKOL pic.twitter.com/hc48sHES6f— Mary McGuire (@mcguirereports) January 15, 2018
THAT'S MY FAVORITE SONG!!! #SKOL #BlewDat pic.twitter.com/F6Xru1Wtdv— Kevin Troy (@ATYPIKALent) January 15, 2018
My husband’s Fitbit tracks his heart rate. This was during today’s game: #skol #bringithome #vikings @Vikings pic.twitter.com/iKLWfmXQYm— Kaitlyn Johnson (@KaitlynAdkins1) January 15, 2018
CAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAATTTTTTTTTTT DADDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDYYYYY— Kofie (@KofieYeboah) January 15, 2018
MAN I GO TO WORK, TRUE WINNER
JEANS SKINNY, LIKE SQUIDWARD pic.twitter.com/sHcigYghMV
Ohhhh! NOW it makes sense! #vikings #skol pic.twitter.com/JGDod3vCzC— Kliquid (@KliquidTV) January 15, 2018
Yeah...you did. #skol pic.twitter.com/4KFRt1yzWC— Meg �� (@SideGravy) January 15, 2018
Comments
