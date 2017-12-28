Laugh all you want, but Donald Trump is killing it

This article made me scratch my brow. What exactly are we blaming (making fun?) on our current president now? Are we not noticing what he has accomplished in one year?

1. GDP increase above 3%

2. 1.7 million new jobs - 4% unemployment. Are you listening, Mr. Obama?

3. Dynamic tax reform package. Take notice of your "take home" pay 2nd week in February.

4. Executive Order to boost appprenticeships. Are you listening, Democrats?

5. Priortizing women-owned businesses $500 million in SBA loans. Are you listening, Democrats?

6. 73 new Federal judges nominated. Supreme court nominations look to be promising.

7. Created a VA hotline. Where were you Mr. Obama? Golf course?

8. ISIS has lost virtually all it's territory under Mr. Trumps military directives.

9. Increase defense spending - knock on wood. Where were you, Democrats? Not acting like FDR,

for sure.

10. Saved "Merry Christmas"!... 'bout time.

I did not vote for Trump. I wrote in Sergio Garcia's name. He won the PGA Masters Tounament Championship, and now wears the green jacket.

But lately, I have been telling my friends (hundreds of them!) that, yes, I did vote for Trump. And since mentioned, I get many smiles and many beers bought my way. Now I am alcoholic. Ha!