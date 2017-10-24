Lakers' objectively dope throwback Minneapolis jerseys: Just how dope are they? [POLL]

Before relocating to Los Angeles in 1960, the Lakers established two undeniable facts: Star center George Mikan was a hoops god living among us, and the team's jerseys were dope.

Privy to that latter fact is the 2017-'18 L.A. Lakers. The team announced Monday that its players will sport throwback MPLS jerseys for five games this season, beginning Wednesday against the Washington Wizards.

Which brings us to today's City Pages Poll!

Take a gander at those powder blue/mustard yellow beauties. Consider how dope they are. Ponder the shockingly high levels of dopeness, reflect on what they mean to you, and then try to articulate your findings via this poll: