Lake Superior's smokin'

Tuesday, November 12, 2019 by Jay Boller in News
WDIO Duluth

Temperatures plummeted to -2 degrees this morning in Duluth, just 4 degrees shy of the record low for Nov. 12 set back in 1966. When that icy air met the (relatively) warm 47-degree waters of Lake Superior, the Great Lake went up in smoke. 

Here's time-lapsed sea smoke footage captured between 6:30-7:45 a.m. by Duluth TV station WDIO:

To quote from 1994 Jim Carrey vehicle The Mask: smokin'! 

For some perspective on that towering sea smoke wall, consider the lengths of the two anchored ships featured in the clip — the Iryda (656 ft.) and the Ebroborg (453 ft.). The Aerial Lift Bridge, also visible, stands 135 feet tall.

Dang. 

For past viral oddities from the Twin Ports, please revisit...

 

Comments

