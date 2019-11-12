Lake Superior's smokin'
Temperatures plummeted to -2 degrees this morning in Duluth, just 4 degrees shy of the record low for Nov. 12 set back in 1966. When that icy air met the (relatively) warm 47-degree waters of Lake Superior, the Great Lake went up in smoke.
Here's time-lapsed sea smoke footage captured between 6:30-7:45 a.m. by Duluth TV station WDIO:
To quote from 1994 Jim Carrey vehicle The Mask: smokin'!
For some perspective on that towering sea smoke wall, consider the lengths of the two anchored ships featured in the clip — the Iryda (656 ft.) and the Ebroborg (453 ft.). The Aerial Lift Bridge, also visible, stands 135 feet tall.
Dang.
