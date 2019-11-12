Here's time-lapsed sea smoke footage captured between 6:30-7:45 a.m. by Duluth TV station WDIO:

To quote from 1994 Jim Carrey vehicle The Mask: smokin'!

For some perspective on that towering sea smoke wall, consider the lengths of the two anchored ships featured in the clip — the Iryda (656 ft.) and the Ebroborg (453 ft.). The Aerial Lift Bridge, also visible, stands 135 feet tall.

Dang.

