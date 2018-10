Gallery Grid 1/28 2/28 3/28 4/28 5/28 Lucy Hawthorne 6/28 7/28 8/28 9/28 10/28 11/28 12/28 13/28 14/28 15/28 16/28 17/28 18/28 19/28 20/28 21/28 22/28 23/28 24/28 25/28 26/28 27/28 28/28

Egads! How is the lighthouse occupant supposed to see anything out there if he or she has been washed right off the chair and down the stairs? Winds on Lake Superior gusted to above 80 miles an hour -- that's hurricane strength -- early Wednesday morning, and stayed strong throughout the day. Read more about wind and water damage sustained here.